×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur feels having reserve days for knockout games in future will be a great idea 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 05 Mar 2020, 15:35 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Indian Women
Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Indian Women's team


What's the story?

Indian Women's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed her disappointment over not being able to play the scheduled semi-final match against England Women. The Indian skipper feels that the ICC should introduce reserve days for the knockout matches in future.

The background

Although there were predictions of heavy rain in Sydney, the organizers decided to continue the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 semi-finals as scheduled. Unfortunately, rain did not allow India Women and England Women to play the first semi-final as the match had to be called off with the Women in Blue advancing to the final.

This is the first time in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup that India Women have made it to the final but certainly, this was not the way Kaur and company wanted to make history.

The heart of the matter

Talking to the reporters after the first semi-final got abandoned, Kaur disclosed that the team management had set the plans as per the rules of the tournament. She said:




"Unfortunate we didn't get a game, but there are rules and we have to follow it. Having reserve days in the future will be a great idea. From day 1, we knew we have to win all the games because in case the semis don't happen, that would be hard for us. In that sense, credit to the team for winning all the games."

She further spoke about her teammates and heaped praise on openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Kaur mentioned that she is spending more time in the nets while even Smriti is practicing very hard. When asked about the final match, which will happen this Sunday, she added:




"First T20 World Cup final means a lot for us. But as a team, we just want to play our best cricket in the final. If we can play our best cricket, we will be in a good position. We know both South Africa and Australia have done well so far, so we are not thinking about the other team."

What's next?

The second semi-final of the competition is currently underway as the hosts, Australia Women are up against South Africa Women. It will be interesting to see which team join India Women in the final.

Published 05 Mar 2020, 15:35 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma T20
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Semi Final 1 | Today
IND-W
ENG-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Semi Final 2
AUW 134/5 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 47/3 (8.0 ov)
LIVE
South Africa Women need 51 runs to win from 5.0 overs
AUW VS SA-W live score
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us