Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India v Australia: Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 16:30 IST

Who will win the final?
Who will win the final?

After a bunch of exciting cricket matches, the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will culminate this Sunday with the hosts Australia locking horns with the unbeaten Indian team in the grand finale. Coincidentally, the two teams had also met each other in the opening game of this competition and now, they will collide against one another for the title.

The Indian team will play its first final of the Women's T20 World Cup while Australia are the defending champions. As per reports, over 50,000 fans will be in attendance to witness this epic match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Among the special guests will be Australia's left-arm quick, Mitchell Starc, who has flown all the way from South Africa just to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in this match.

Speaking about the crucial players now, Shafali Verma will hold the key to success for India as she has been one of the main reasons behind India's unbeaten streak in this competition. The teen opener has provided the team with solid starts while Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey have shouldered the responsibilities of the bowling department.

Australia will miss the services of their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry but they still have a solid group of players. Meg Lanning will have to lead her team from the front while Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt will be the bowlers to watch out for from the home team.

Here is all you need to know about this big match.

India Women vs Australia Women match details

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date: 8 March 2020

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Delissa KimminceAshleigh GardnerRachael HaynesNicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux

Where to watch the matches in India?

India-W v Australia-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for India-W v Australia-W will be available on Hotstar.com

Published 07 Mar 2020, 16:30 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Meg Lanning
