Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India v Bangladesh | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Can India make it two in two?

After overcoming a challenge from Australia in their first match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India will try to continue their winning momentum when they meet Bangladesh in their second fixture. The Bangladeshi side is yet to play a match in this tournament but had recorded a win against Pakistan in their warm-up match.

The battle between two Asian teams should prove to be a clash of equals as both the sides have a good quality in their squads. Bangladesh will look to register their first win of the tournament and get off to a winning start.

Talking about the players to watch out for in this contest, all eyes will be on Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey who wrecked the Australian batting lineup in the tournament opener. Yadav and Pandey shared seven wickets between them as India beat Australia by 17 runs.

Bangladesh will expect the likes of Nigar Sultana and Sanjida Islam to get the better of the Indian bowlers and guide Bangladesh to a big score. Also, skipper Murshida Khatun will look to lead the team from the front in this match.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match details

Venue: WACA, Perth

Date: 24th February 2020

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy.

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Ayasha Rahman, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Murshida Khatun (C), Khadiza Kubra and Panna Ghosh.

Where to watch the matches in India?

India-W v Bangladesh-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for India-W v Bangladesh-W will be available on Hotstar.com