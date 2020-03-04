×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India v England | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 19:04 IST

Can India continue their winning streak?



The first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will feature a battle between India and England. India looked unstoppable in the group stage, winning all four of their matches to top group A with eight points.

On the other hand, England did not have the finest of starts to their campaign. After struggling in their warm-up game against Sri Lanka, they were comprehensively defeated by South Africa by 6 wickets in their tournament opener.

However, Heather Knight and co. have made it to the semifinals thanks to victories over Thailand, West Indies and Pakistan.

India will start as favorites to win this contest, however, England will fancy their chances considering their recent meetings in ICC tournaments. The match is likely to be affected by rain and if it is eventually called off, India will secure a spot in the final.

With stars like Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver set to feature, the game promises to be a cracking one.


Here is all you need to know about this match.

India Women vs England Women match details

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date: 5 March 2020

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

England: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn

Where to watch the matches in India?

India-W v England-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for India-W v England-W will be available on hotstar.com.

Published 04 Mar 2020, 19:04 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Danielle Wyatt
