Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Megan Schutt says she "just hates playing India"

Megan Schutt believes that the T20 World Cup final against India is going to be a hard-fought game.

India and Australia are set to lock horns again on Sunday, March 8, in the Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Having played each other once in the group stage, Australian pacer Megan Schutt recalled the thrashing that she got in an over from Shafali Verma where she was hit for four boundaries.

She was also targeted by Verma and Smriti Mandhana in the tri-series and thus, Schutt admitted that it was a huge challenge to bowl to them. Schutt said,

“I just hate playing India - they’ve got the wood over me. Smriti and Shefali have got me covered. That six Shafali hit me for in the tri-series was probably the biggest one I’ve ever been hit for.”

India have been rampant throughout the World Cup campaign winning all their group stage matches and they earned the reward for the same by progressing through to the final since the semi-final against England was washed out. And Schutt believes that there is no bigger challenge than facing India in the final.

Poonam Yadav and Megan Schutt have nine wickets each at the 2020 #T20WorldCup



Who will finish as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament?#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kMQjGO91j3 — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2020

Australia, on the other hand, had a poor start to the World Cup as they lost to India and almost gave away the game against Sri Lanka.

But they came back strongly to win against Bangladesh and New Zealand and clinched a humdinger against South Africa to reach the final. With record attendance set to be witnessed at the MCG, the final between India and Australia promises to be a cracker of a contest.