Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Radha Yadav spins a web around Sri Lanka; India finish league stage unbeaten

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 29 Feb 2020, 13:35 IST

Radha Yadav
Radha Yadav's brilliant figures of 4/23 helped India beat Sri Lanka and finish the group stage unbeaten.

Brief Scorecard:

Sri Lanka: 113-9 (20 overs)

Chamari Athapaththu 33(24), Kavisha Dilhari 25(16); Radha Yadav 4/23

India: 116-3 (14.4 overs)

Shafali Verma 47(34), Smriti Mandhana 17(12); Udeshika Prabodhani 1/13

For live cricket scores and commentary click here

India have finished their group stage by beating Sri Lanka ending up with four wins from four games thanks to a brilliant spell of spin bowling from Radha Yadav and a great knock from the hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma.

Chasing 114 to win, once again India got off to a brisk start from both their openers. After Smriti Mandhana perished, Shafali Verma kept the runs ticking and played her natural game. Contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma ensured that India chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and more than five overs to spare.

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and intended to put runs on the board. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu lost her opening partner early but she kept on attacking the Indian bowlers. She scored a quick 33 off 24 balls including five fours and a six. But as it has happend throughout the tournament for Sri lanka, her wicket sucked out all the momentum and the Indian bowlers did not let them score easy runs. Sri Lanka thus could only manage to score 113-9 in their 20 overs.

Radha Yadav's brilliant spell

Chamari Athapaththu was indeed the biggest wicket in the opposition and while she was at the crease, Sri Lanka were in to post a competitive target. However, Radha Yadav ensured that it was not going to happen as Athapaththu was caught by Shikha Pandey off her bowling trying to up the ante.

She then took the wickets of Hansima Karunaratne and Hasini Perera and broke the back of the Sri Lankan middle-order, preventing momentum for them. Yadav rounded off her brilliant spell by trapping Anushka Sanjeewani in front and grabbed figures of 4/23.

Shafali Verma's lightning strikes again

India needed just 114 runs to win and a target less than a run-a-ball meant that they could have played normally. However, Shafali Verma was in no mood to waste time as she got off to a flying start. She continued tonking the ball down the ground and took full advantage of the powerplay. Smriti Mandhana's wicket did not disrupt the momentum as Verma continued to play her natural game. She scored 47 off just 34 balls which included 7 fours and a six and this led to the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues play at a run-a-ball speed and guide India home.

Radha Yadav's brilliant spell of 4/23 helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a very gettable score. Thus, she was adjudged as the player of the match. Here were her thoughts after the game -


I was just thinking of bowling stump to stump and tried to keep it simple. We did well as a bowling unit. And we need to keep this momentum going forward. Yeah, she's (Poonam) a legend.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was extremely happy by the performance of the team. She was especially satisfied with the win because the players did not show any signs of complacency as they had already qualified for the semi-finals. Here were the captain's thoughts after the game...


It's really important to keep the momentum when you are winning games. You really work hard, so you can't afford to lose that momentum. You can't bowl same pace and lengths on these wickets, so you need to keep rotating the bowlers. Today I tried to be positive and got a few boundaries. In the upcoming games I'll try to give my best. Shafali is someone who loves to play big shots, and we don't want to stop her. She should continue doing the same and she should continue enjoying her game.

India will play the first semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 5, 2020.

Also see | Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Hayley Jensen stars for New Zealand in low-scoring thriller



Published 29 Feb 2020, 13:35 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Radha Yadav Shafali Verma T20
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Today
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Today
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
