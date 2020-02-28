Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Record attendance anticipated for final; more than 50,000 tickets sold

With the Women's T20 WC reaching the half-way mark, this year's event, which has already seen record-breaking coverage, is set to witness a crowd attendance of more than 50,000 in the final (scheduled for March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground), as per an ICC media release.

The record for the highest attendance in a standalone women's cricket match in Australia was recently broken when hosts Australia played India in the opener, attracting a healthy crowd of 13,432 fans.

With the final's attendance set to increase in the coming eight days, the MCG is in line to host the women's cricket match having the highest number of people in attendance.

With the tournament final celebrations coinciding with International Women’s Day, global pop sensation Katy Perry is set to perform at the pre-show as well as the post-show at the venue.

The record for the highest-ever attendance at a women's match was set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the USA and China, with 90,185 people witnessing the event live at the Rose Bowl in California, USA.

Judging by the huge turnout that is expected, that is surely good news for the game!