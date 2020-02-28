×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Record attendance anticipated for final; more than 50,000 tickets sold

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 13:59 IST

That
That's good news for the game!

With the Women's T20 WC reaching the half-way mark, this year's event, which has already seen record-breaking coverage, is set to witness a crowd attendance of more than 50,000 in the final (scheduled for March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground), as per an ICC media release.

The record for the highest attendance in a standalone women's cricket match in Australia was recently broken when hosts Australia played India in the opener, attracting a healthy crowd of 13,432 fans.

With the final's attendance set to increase in the coming eight days, the MCG is in line to host the women's cricket match having the highest number of people in attendance.

The Australia-India encounter broke the recordÂ for the highest attendance in a standalone women
The Australia-India encounter broke the record for the highest attendance in a standalone women's cricket match in Australia

With the tournament final celebrations coinciding with International Women’s Day, global pop sensation Katy Perry is set to perform at the pre-show as well as the post-show at the venue.

The record for the highest-ever attendance at a women's match was set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the USA and China, with 90,185 people witnessing the event live at the Rose Bowl in California, USA.

Judging by the huge turnout that is expected, that is surely good news for the game!

Published 28 Feb 2020, 13:59 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Today
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12
ENG-W 81/3 (11.1 ov)
PKW
LIVE
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us