Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Sachin Tendulkar gives heartfelt message to Team India ahead of final

The Indian women's team have reached their maiden T20 World Cup final and will be facing hosts Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 8 March. The two teams met earlier in the group stage where India got the better of Australia, and they will be hoping for the same in the final.

While the entire Indian cricket fraternity is sending out good wishes to the team, the God of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar also had an inspirational message to share with the team. He advised the Indian team to not take on undue pressure, and instead just back themselves by playing the kind of cricket that they have been playing throughout the tournament.

“Just live in the moment and play the finals. I was there next to the trophy when I was in Australia and few members of our women’s team were there with me. I told them that it would be nice to see you with the trophy back in India,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by ANI.

“My message to them would be to go out and give your best. I would tell them to not take any pressure. They don’t need to spend time with the outside world. I have watched their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters,” Tendulkar further added.

Players like Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav will be the key performers for India. Verma and Smriti Mandhana will have the responsibility of giving India a solid start with the bat, while the spinners lead by Yadav will have to do the job of restricting the opposition batters.

Tendulkar's words show that he, along with millions of other Indians, have full faith in the Indian women's team. If Harmanpreet Kaur & Co play to their potential without being encumbered by the fear of failure, they could win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup in front of a record crowd at the MCG.