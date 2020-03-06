×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Sachin Tendulkar gives heartfelt message to Team India ahead of final

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 15:29 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian women's team have reached their maiden T20 World Cup final and will be facing hosts Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 8 March. The two teams met earlier in the group stage where India got the better of Australia, and they will be hoping for the same in the final.

Australia v India - ICC Women
Australia v India - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

While the entire Indian cricket fraternity is sending out good wishes to the team, the God of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar also had an inspirational message to share with the team. He advised the Indian team to not take on undue pressure, and instead just back themselves by playing the kind of cricket that they have been playing throughout the tournament.

“Just live in the moment and play the finals. I was there next to the trophy when I was in Australia and few members of our women’s team were there with me. I told them that it would be nice to see you with the trophy back in India,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by ANI.
“My message to them would be to go out and give your best. I would tell them to not take any pressure. They don’t need to spend time with the outside world. I have watched their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters,” Tendulkar further added.

Players like Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav will be the key performers for India. Verma and Smriti Mandhana will have the responsibility of giving India a solid start with the bat, while the spinners lead by Yadav will have to do the job of restricting the opposition batters.

Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma

Tendulkar's words show that he, along with millions of other Indians, have full faith in the Indian women's team. If Harmanpreet Kaur & Co play to their potential without being encumbered by the fear of failure, they could win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup in front of a record crowd at the MCG.

Published 06 Mar 2020, 15:29 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Sachin Tendulkar
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar
WIW
SA-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WIW VS SA-W live score
Semi Final 1 | Yesterday
IND-W
ENG-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Semi Final 2 | Yesterday
AUW 134/5 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 92/5 (13.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 runs (DLS Method)
AUW VS SA-W live score
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
Contact Us