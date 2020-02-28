Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Skipper Heather Knight stars in England's win over Pakistan

England beat Pakistan by 42 runs, thanks to a well-made 62 by skipper Heather Knight.

Scorecard:

England: 158-7 (20 overs)

Heather Knight 62(47), Natalie Sciver 36(29); Aiman Anwar 3/30

Pakistan: 116 all-out (19.4 overs)

Allya Riaz 41(33), Javeria Khan 16(15); Sarah Glenn 3/15

England were able to beat Pakistan convincingly, thanks to a professional effort from the English bowlers and also a well-made half-century by skipper Heather Knight. This makes England's chances of qualifying to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 even stronger.

Chasing 159 to win, Pakistan needed a good start from their openers. However, they began to lose wickets at regular intervals and could not get a proper partnership going. Allya Riaz tried to keep the runs flowing by playing a breezy knock of 41. But there was no support from the other end and Pakistan were bowled out for 116. Sarah Glenn was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 3/15.

Earlier, Pakistan put England to bat and got off to a great start, removing opener Amy Jones in the very first over. After losing the wicket of Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver was joined by skipper Knight, and the duo began to consolidate England's innings. Knight played brilliantly and scored 62 off 47 balls. Her innings ensured that England posted a fighting total of 158-7 in their 20 overs.

Heather Knight leads from front

An excellent fifty for Heather Knight to follow her century against Thailand 👏



She has now scored 158 runs since her last dismissal 🤯#ENGvPAK | #T20WorldCup



SCORE 📝 https://t.co/JazHxEd1fc pic.twitter.com/EfZXKBhtSY — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 28, 2020

England lost two wickets in the powerplay and one more wicket could have swung things Pakistan's way. However, Knight joined Sciver at the crease and consolidated England's innings. After Sciver's wicket, Knight took the initiative and began to score runs at a brisk pace. Knight scored a well-made 62 off 47 balls, including eight fours and one six. Her half-century made sure that England had a decent total on the board.

Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole rattle Pakistan

Sarah Glenn's 3/15 are career-best figures for her in T20I cricket 🙌#ENGvPAK | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Pp5k6UyF08 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 28, 2020

Pakistan did not get off to the best of starts as Muneeba Ali was cleaned up by Anys Shrubsole. Shrubsole also picked up the wicket of Riaz, who was the only Pakistani player to show some fight. Shrubsole ended up with figures of 3/25 but the star of the show was Glenn, who picked up the wickets of Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail and Iram Javed with figures of 3/15. Pakistan were bowled out for 116 and England won the game by 42 runs.

Skipper Knight's innings was the difference between the two sides and she was deservedly adjudged the Player of the Match.

This is what she said after the game,

" Really pleased with the effort. Thought the bowlers were brilliant. The spinners especially were clinical. Happy to get one more win on the board. I am enjoying batting up the order. I think it was a bit slower tonight. I tried to be there till the end. We knew 150-plus was going to be a good score. We have to prepare well for the next game. It's about keeping the form going and momentum is a really big thing in T20s."