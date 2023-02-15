Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs WI: 3 records that could be broken in today's match

After a successful start to their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign, India will look to make it two consecutive victories when they take on West Indies at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.

The previous blockbuster encounter between India and Pakistan expectedly gave fans a thrilling clash.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan put up their highest T20 World Cup total of 149/4. Skipper Bismah Mahroof scored a well-made 55-ball 68* while Ayesha Naseem played a great cameo of 25-ball 43*.

India, in their reply, scripted a remarkable run-chase led by the fantastic 58-run partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh. While Rodrigues scored a solid 53*, wicket-keeper Ghosh made a 20-ball 31*.

West Indies Women, meanwhile, started their campaign on the wrong note as they received a seven-wicket thrashing by England Women in the second match of the tournament.

The upcoming fixture will also offer both teams a chance to shatter some records on Wednesday. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that could be broken in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup tie between India and West Indies.

#3 Smriti Mandhana can become the sixth-highest run-getter in women's T20Is

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series

India are in for a massive boost with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana set to return for the clash against the West Indies. A finger injury kept the swashbuckling batter out of the XI for their T20 World Cup opener but she seems to have recovered well to make the cut on Wednesday.

Her return would mean that Mandhana will have a chance to break a record against the West Indies.

Currently with 2651 runs at an average of 27.3 in 108 innings, the left-hander is the seventh-highest run-getter in women's T20Is. However, if she manages to score at least 48 runs in today's game, she will surpass former West Indies legend Deandra Dottin as the sixth-highest run-getter.

Dottin amassed 2697 runs at an average of 25.6 across 108 T20I innings.

#2 Stafanie Taylor could reach 100 wickets in women's T20Is

England Women v West Indies Women - 1st Vitality IT20

West Indies' second-highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is, Staphanie Taylor has 98 scalps in her T20I career. She averages 16.72 with the ball and takes a wicket in every 17.7 balls.

Two more scalps will take her to 100 T20I wickets and she will become only the second West Indian to reach the landmark after Anisa Mohammed (125 wickets).

Currently, only nine cricketers have taken more than 100 wickets in women's T20Is.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur could become the first-ever Indian women's cricketer to reach 3000 T20I runs

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series

After failing to make a mark against Pakistan, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be determined to stamp her authority against the West Indies.

Kaur, who has amassed as many as 2956 runs at an average of 28.51 and at a strike rate of 106.5, is the highest run-getter in women's T20Is for India. Another 46 runs will mean that the 33-year-old will become the first-ever Indian women's cricketer to reach 3000 T20I runs.

Moreover, if she manages to score at least 11 runs in Cape Town, she will surpass Sophie Devine's record of 2966 runs to become the fourth-highest run-getter in women's T20I history.

