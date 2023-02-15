Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India predicted playing XI against West Indies

After beating Pakistan in their first game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Team India will look to keep their winning run going against the West Indies on Wednesday, February 15.

The Women in Blue are on the back of an assured win over Pakistan in their first game of the tournament. They got over the line with one over to spare and seven wickets in the shed to put two points on the board. England are perched atop the Group 2 table with four points, and India will want to keep pace.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for their second game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against West Indies.

India predicted playing XI vs West Indies in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

India used Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia at the top of the order against Pakistan as they fielded an extra batter in Smriti Mandhana's absence. Harleen Deol was also part of the side, but didn't get to bat as the top five got the job done.

India bowling coach Troy Cooley has confirmed that Mandhana is in line to return against the West Indies. The opener got through her final practice sessions ahead of the game without much discomfort and will offer the side some much-needed stability at the top if she is fit to return.

On Mandhana's return, Yastika might be the one to sit out. She isn't exactly suited to batting in the middle order, and India will want to persist with the Shafali-Smriti combination up top.

India's middle order is pretty straightforward. Jemimah Rodrigues was excellent at No. 3 as she walked away with the Player of the Match award and should continue to reprise the role. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who played a poor shot against Pakistan, will want to show what she's made of on the big stage, as she has done so often in the past.

There is a case for India to potentially replace Harleen with Devika Vaidya, who could offer a valuable leg-spin option. But Harman and Co. might not be too trigger-happy at the start of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, and Harleen could be given another chance to make a mark.

Richa Ghosh has quickly become one of the side's most important players, and she will be in the spotlight against the Windies. Accompanying her in the middle order will be Deepti Sharma, who had a somewhat lukewarm outing with the ball against Pakistan.

Pooja Vastrakar extracted good bounce and carry in the previous game at the same venue, and that might tempt India into playing an additional seamer. Shikha Pandey and Anjali Sarvani are the candidates, and the former could be the frontrunner by virtue of her experience. If the Women in Blue go down that route, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who was rather unimpressive against Pakistan, could be the one to make way.

Renuka Singh Thakur will be eyeing a few early wickets in the powerplay, while Radha Yadav will want to continue in the same vein after an excellent spell in India's tournament opener.

Team India's predicted playing XI against West Indies: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : Should India pick Devika Vaidya against the West Indies? Yes No 0 votes