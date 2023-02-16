Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India vs West Indies: India Player Ratings as Deepti bowls Women in Blue to second win of the tournament

Team India continued their winning run in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as they comfortably beat West Indies by six wickets in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first. Although they weren't at their absolute best with the ball, India turned in a decent bowling display to restrict the Windies to 1118/6. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. got over the line with four wickets to spare in the 19th over, with Richa Ghosh playing a pivotal role in the chase.

Here are India's player ratings from their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 contest against West Indies.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Deepti Sharma takes 3 as India pull off measured chase

Shafali Verma - 6.5/10

Shafali's innings wasn't rapid by any stretch of the imagination, but it was what India needed amidst a top three that didn't deliver the goods. She hit five fours before holing out in the deep while attempting a slog-sweep. The youngster's only over of the match yielded five runs.

Smriti Mandhana - 3/10

Smriti's return didn't go to plan as she danced down the track to be caught short of her ground. The opener's manner of dismissals has become rather unbecoming of a batter of her caliber. She will eye a return to form in India's next game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Jemimah Rodrigues - 2/10

Jemimah, the star of India's thrilling win over Pakistan, managed just one run this time around. She attempted an ill-advised slap across the line and walked back in the fifth over, leaving the middle order with a lot of work to do.

Devika Vaidya - 5/10

Playing instead of Harleen Deol, Devika had an unusual role with the ball as she even bowled an over at the death. Her two overs cost 16 runs, well over the innings run rate, and she faced only one ball in the chase.

Harmanpreet Kaur - 5/10

Harmanpreet could not get going as she labored to 33 off 42 balls, striking just three fours in her innings. The Indian skipper found a fielder in the deep with the target being only four runs away. Her captaincy was distinctly sub-par.

Deepti Sharma - 9/10

Deepti was the Player of the Match against West Indies. She had a disappointing outing with the ball against Pakistan but came into her own in the second game. Bowling in the post-powerplay phase, the off-spinner picked up three wickets to break the opposition's back.

Richa Ghosh - 9/10

Ghosh was superb once again as she exerted a calm influence on India's chase. She came to the crease with the side in a precarious position but displayed exemplary poise during another match-winning effort.

Pooja Vastrakar - 7.5/10

Vastrakar scalped the all-important wicket of Hayley Matthews in the second over of the match to put the Women in Blue in the ascendancy. She ended up with decent figures of 1/21 in her four overs.

Radha Yadav - 5/10

Strangely, Radha bowled only one over. It went for eight runs.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad - 3/10

Gayakwad was unimpressive for the second game running and is yet to pick up a wicket in the tournament. She went for 30 runs in her four overs, dishing out a few freebies every now and then.

Renuka Singh Thakur - 7/10

With some assistance on offer with the new ball, Renuka bowled a penetrative spell. She scalped one wicket at the death and registered similar returns to those of Vastrakar.

