Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in India vs England match

India Women will play their penultimate group stage match of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 today against England Women. St. George's Park will play host to this rematch from the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup semifinal.

England Women have never lost a match against India Women at the grand stage. The Women in Blue sneaked into the finals of the previous mega event after a washout in the semifinals. India Women's higher finish in the points table gave them a berth in the final.

That result shows how much the number one position in the points table matters. England and India are currently first and second in the Group B standings of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with two wins from as many matches.

Batters of both teams will have the onus of scoring big runs and ensuring their team has the best chance of winning. Before India vs. England game begins, here's a look at the three batters who could score the most runs in this match.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 4 (Image: Getty)

All eyes will be on Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur when India Women take on England Women today. She has been in top form of late, scoring 253 runs in her last eight T20I innings at a fantastic average of 42.16.

In her two innings at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Kaur has returned with scores of 16 & 33. Given the way she has been batting in T20I cricket, a big knock is just around the corner. If that performance comes in the game against England Women, it could be excellent for the team

#2 Sophia Dunkley, England Women

Batting all-rounder Sophia Dunkley has been one of the biggest match-winners for England Women. She has scored 307 runs in her last 10 T20I matches at an average of 34.11 and a strike rate of 122.8.

Her numbers in recent T20I matches highlight her consistency. Even though Dunkley has not set the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on fire yet, she delivered phenomenal knocks of 60 & 59 in the two warm-up matches of the mega event. It should not be a surprise if Dunkley troubles the Indian bowlers today.

#3 Smriti Mandhana, India Women

India Women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana returned to the playing XI for the match against West Indies Women. She missed the first match against Pakistan Women due to an injury.

Mandhana did not produce her best performance in the game against West Indies Women, but that does not change the fact that she is one of India's best batters. The left-handed batter was the Player of the Match award winner in India Women's last T20I win over England Women in September 2022.

Playing at the County Ground in Derby, Mandhana aggregated 79 runs off 53 balls and helped India Women chase a 143-run target in just 16.4 overs.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes