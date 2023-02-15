Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in India vs West Indies match

West Indies Women will take on India Women in today's first of the two Women's T20 World Cup 2023 matches at Newlands. The former T20 World Cup winners will be keen to snap their losing streak in the shortest format of the game and open their account in the standings.

The Hayley Matthews-led outfit has struggled to make an impact in T20I cricket this year. They failed to make it to the final of the women's triangular series that happened in South Africa earlier this year, and then, they suffered a defeat against England Women in their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opener.

India Women, on the other hand, have been quite impressive in T20Is of late. They won the Asia Cup last year in Bangladesh and finished as runners-up in the triangular series. Most importantly, India Women are on a seven-match winning streak against West Indies Women, which makes them the favorites to win today's game.

The pitches in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 have produced some big totals. India Women pulled off their highest successful run-chase at the mega event in their previous outing against Pakistan Women. All eyes will be on the batters in today's match as well, and here are the three players who could score the most runs at Newlands.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 1 (Image: Getty)

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been in great form in T20I matches. In her last nine outings, Kaur has amassed 241 runs at an average of more than 40. She could not score big in the previous match against Pakistan Women, but the Indian skipper played a handy cameo of 16 runs.

In the two triangular series matches against West Indies Women earlier this year, Kaur returned with scores of 56* and 32*. Looking at her impressive performances against the Women in Maroon in the recent past, Kaur will be among the top contenders to score the most runs in today's match.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues, India Women

Jemiman Rodrigues established herself as a match-winner with a fantastic knock of 53 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan Women. Batting at number three, Rodrigues scored an unbeaten half-century to help India Women get off to a victorious start at the mega event.

Rodrigues won the Player of the Match award in the last match. It should not be a surprise if the in-form player plays another big knock for India Women.

#3 Hayley Matthews, West Indies Women

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews will have the onus of scoring big in today's match. Matthews has been in fine form, scoring 241 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 26.77 and a strike rate of around 105.

Matthews has breached the 30-run mark in four of her last five T20 knocks, with her last two scores being 42 & 50. The 24-year-old will be keen to score big for her team and help them get off the mark in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 points table.

