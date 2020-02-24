Women’s T20 World Cup: 5 talking points from the India vs Bangladesh game

India produced yet another brilliant performance to win their second successive game in the women’s T20 World Cup.

Player-of-the-Match Shafali Verma’s 17-ball 39 and a late cameo from Veda Krishnamurthy (11-ball 20) helped India put up 142. Then, Poonam Yadav’s 3 for 18 and Shikha Pandey’s 2 for 14 ensured that Bangladesh stuttered at regular intervals, and eventually fell short of the target by 18 runs.

India are currently top of their group with two wins in two games. Here, we look at the top five talking points from the game.

1. Shafali Verma fires on all cylinders

Shafali has been in a good run of form in her last six international games

In the absence of opener Smriti Mandhana, who was out with a fever, Shafali Verma opened the batting with Taniya Bhatia. While Bhatia was dismissed in the very second over, Verma continued her recent good form in international cricket.

Her 17-ball 39 was laced with two fours and four sixes, and her dismissal came about in an attempt to hit big off almost every ball she faced. Her brief staying during the crease, however, took India to their highest powerplay score in T20Is – 54-2.

