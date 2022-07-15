Women's T20I Tri-Series 2022, Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Women’s T20I Tri-Series between Ireland, Australia and Pakistan will kick off on July 16 in Ireland, where the teams are scheduled to face each other twice. All six games will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland.

This Women’s Tri-Series will provide a good preparation for the teams ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham to be held later this month. The first game of the series sees Australia Women lock horns with Pakistan Women.

The Australian Women haven’t played any game since the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, where they beat the England Women in the final to lift the title. Meg Lanning will continue to lead the side and will hope to keep performing in a similar fashion in the Tri-Series. They have a good amount of experience in their ranks and will be eager to start on a positive note.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, will be led by Bismah Maroof. They faced Sri Lanka Women in a limited-overs series recently. They whitewashed the three-match T20I series and followed it up by winning the ODI series by a 2-1 margin. Pakistan Women will be high on confidence after that win and will look to repeat their performance in the upcoming Tri-Series in Ireland.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st Match, Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: July 16 2022, Saturday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bready is expected to range between 14 and 22 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

With both teams having some exciting players on their side, a cracking contest is expected. However, Australia are the reigning Women's World Cup champions and have a good balance to their side. They should be able to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

