Women's World Cup 2017: India can beat Australia, says Anjum Chopra

The Indian cricketer also talked about Smriti Mandhana and her sudden loss of form.

Can the Indian women shine against the mighty Australian resistance?

What’s the story?

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra believes that the Indian women can get the better of defending champions Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday (July 20).

"Yes, I think India can beat Australia," Chopra told ESPNCricinfo. "When I say that, I am not just being hopeful that India should be in a final. The reason I say that is, I've always felt that anytime you get into a quarter-final or a semi-final, there's always one match that as a team you need to play well together, even if they are the current world champions.

“Definitely, they are a beatable side. Yes, they have been world champions often, so they've seen themselves in these situations many more times than the Indian team. So yes, the confidence is there, they know how to come to this stage and how to conquer this stage, which will apparently be missing in the Indian line-up."

Smriti Mandhana’s name was on everyone’s lips when the tournament began as she smashed a fifty and a century in India’s first two matches. However, her form has suddenly dipped following the hundred against West Indies and the left-handed batswoman has had a string of bad performance with the bat in the last few games.

Speaking on the same, the former Indian skipper quipped, "Against an Australian line-up, Smriti as an attacking left-hander will be required to come good at the top, I don't think the Indian team will be looking at that change. As players, we have seen ourselves go in and out of form.

“In the last four days, the Indian team would have had the time to relax, if required, or go and hit the nets. I think four days is good enough time for any cricketer to make that turnaround. At the top, if India can come up with a strong partnership with it like they did against England, I think it will be very crucial.”

In case you didn’t know...

Mithali Raj and Co. produced an all-round performance against New Zealand in a virtual quarter-final at Derby to book their place in the semi-final against the Australian team. Raj scored a magnificent century that propelled her team to a strong, 250-plus total.

The Indian bowlers then bowled with valiance and vigour to dismiss the Kiwis for just 79 runs.

The details

India will play Australia tomorrow (June 20) for a place in the final of the tournament

Chopra stressed on the fact that when it comes to the highest level, cricket is more a mental game than it is physical. She added that along with realising that you are playing for your country, you also need to make your presence felt in the international circuit.

Praising Veda Krishnamurthy for her scintillating fifty against New Zealand, the 40-year-old said that the batsman has the ability to play good shots and the power to clear the field as well.

What’s next?

The last time the two teams met was in the group stage of the tournament, where Australia won by a convincing margin of eight wickets. They chased down the Indian total with minimum fuss and played with complete dominance in all spheres of the game.

Raj would hope that the tables are turned this time around and that her team finds a way past the strong challenge that the Australian women will pose in the semi-final.

Author’s take

In the knock-out stages of a tournament, it is not about which team is bigger than the other, but about which team can bring out its best on the big day. India have a realistic chance of winning this contest if they manage to hold their nerves and do not let the pressure of the big stage get to them.

The fact that Meg Lanning might miss out on the match will puncture the Australian team significantly. It is now up to the Indian women to make the most of this opportunity and play the best cricket than they can on the given day.

