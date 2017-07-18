2017 ICC Women's World Cup: Rating the Indian cricketers

India will face Australia in the semis on July 20.

Indian cricketers celebrate after making it to the semis

Indian women went into the 2017 ICC women's World Cup as the dark horses and Mithali Raj and co. didn't disappoint in the group stage of the tournament.

Starting the tournament with a win over one of the favourites and hosts, England, India went on to beat West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka before losing to South Africa and the defending Champions Australia.

India needed a win in their last match of the group stage against New Zealand and the Women in Blue put on a spirited performance and beat them to earn a place in the semis against the Southern Stars from Australia at the County Ground in Derby on July 20.

Almost every single member contributed to the team's cause in the group stage and they will look to deliver as a unit against the Aussies and extract revenge for their loss earlier in the tournament. Let us take a look at how much the members of the Indan team got (on a scale of 0-10) for their performances in the group stage of the tournament.

Also read: Areas of concern the Indian eves need to address to qualify for the semi-finals

Rajeshwari Gayakwad - NA

Rajeshwari Gayakwad didn't play in the first six matches of the tournament and when skipper Mithali revealed that she is a part of the playing XI for the game against the Kiwis, a lot of questions were raised as it was a must-win game for India and she replaced India's best bowler in the tournament, Ekta Bisht.

Also read: All you need to know about Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Eventually, it proved to be a masterstroke by the Indian skipper as Rajeshwari ran through the White Ferns batting order and took India to the semis with figures of 5/15 in her 7.3 overs. Since she has played only one match in the tournament, she was not given a rating in spite of putting a 10/10 performance because one match is too small a sample space to consider for rating a player.

Mansi Joshi - NA

Mansi Joshi did not get any ratings because she played only two matches and bowled just 11 overs (less sample space). In those 11 overs, she scalped 2 wickets at an average of 22.5 and an economy of 4.