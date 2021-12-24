5 best spells by Roger Binny in the 1983 World Cup

Roger Michael Humphrey Binny, usually known only as Roger Binny, is a former all-rounder who played for India in both Tests and limited-overs cricket. Binny was the first Anglo-Indian to play Test cricket for India.

Roger Binny was the unsung hero of India's first World Cup triumph in 1983. He played an integral part in the side's first major success on the big stage, becoming the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 wickets to his name.

Starting the tournament as underdogs, Kapil Dev's flamboyant Indian side went on to inspire an entire country. The victory against the West Indies in the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground saw them clinch their maiden World Cup title.

The Karnataka all-rounder was a genuine swing bowler who could be a handful with the ball in English conditions. Binny's 18 wickets at the 1983 World Cup came at an average of 18.67, a strike rate of 29.3 and an economy rate of just 3.81.

Here, we look back at Roger Binny's five best spells at the 1983 World Cup.

5) Roger Binny is India's rare shining light against West Indies

After back-to-back wins to kick off the tournament, the Indian side were given a bit of a harsh reality check against West Indies and Australia. The eventual winners suffered consecutive losses and had to find their form rather quickly once more.

In a disappointing outing against the West Indies in their fourth game, India were handed a comprehensive 66-run loss. Roger Binny's spell of 12.0-0-71-3, including the wickets of Faoud Bacchus and Jeff Dujon, was the only shining light for a complacent Indian side.

While India were thumped by two dominant sides, Binny reckoned the two losses were a good thing for the side. The all-rounder felt his team had become a little over-confident after beating the mighty West Indies in their first match.

4) Binny's contribution on that memorable day at Tunbridge Wells

The match against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge is fondly remembered for Kapil Dev's heroics with the bat. While India were tottering a 17-5 at one stage, the captain's 175* off 138 stole the show as Kapil Dev dug his side out of a hole.

Roger Binny played a crucial role that day with his supportive knock of 22 runs to stop the procession of wickets. Binny then did the damage with the ball, dismissing Zimbabwe opener Grant Paterson by pinging him plumb in front.

The medium pacer ended a productive outing with figures of 2-45 in his 11 overs, including two maidens.

3) The uplifting victory against the defending champions

Roger Binny bowled 9 maidens in the 1983 World Cup.

India started off their 1983 World Cup campaign with a win against the formidable West Indies outfit, who were tipped to be favorites ahead of the tournament.

India set a target of 263 runs for the West Indies courtesy of Yashpal Sharma's gutsy 89. On the bowling side of things, it was Roger Binny who led the way for the Indian side.

With figures of 12-1-48-3, India's seaming all-rounder broke the backbone of the West Indian line-up. Binny dismissed Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd and Jeff Dujon in a short spell to put his side in the driving seat.

2) Binny works his magic in the semi-finals

The Indian side had gone through a roller coaster of emotions and results by the time they reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. The odds were stacked against India once more when they came up against the hosts in the semi-finals.

Batting first, England were cruising as Graeme Fowler and Chris Tavare stitched together a 69-run partnership in the first sixteen overs. The hosts were threatening to post a big total on the board at that stage, before Roger Binny worked his magic once more.

The flamboyant fast-bowling all-rounder dismissed Tavare first with a peach of a delivery that got the outside edge and was pouched by Syed Kirmani. Binny followed that up with another beauty that nipped back into Fowler, going through his bat and pad to rattle the middle peg.

The two wickets gave India the opening they required at the top and allowed them to dictate the tempo from them on, dismissing England for a measly 213. India chased down the target in a canter to book their spot in the final.

1) Roger Binny's Man of the Match performance against Australia

In a virtual knockout game against Australia, India had to defend a target of 248 after a disappointing outing with the bat. India bagged the early wicket of Trevor Chappell, but Graeme Wood and Graham Yallop steadied the ship to steer Australia to 46.

Once again, Kapil Dev turned to Roger Binny to try and make things happen for his side. The Karnataka all-rounder delivered with a sharp burst to dismiss the two set batters and drag India back into the contest.

He also bagged the wicket of Australia captain David Hookes, before making Tom Hogan his final victim in a match-winning 4-29 from his 8 overs.

