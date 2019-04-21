×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: 15-member squads of the top 8 teams

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
Feature
1.93K   //    21 Apr 2019, 15:21 IST

Some heavyweights will be locking horns in the upcoming World Cup
Some heavyweights will be locking horns in the upcoming World Cup

As the clock ticks away towards the most-awaited cricketing carnival on the planet, the participating teams and their myriad fans have their first task resolved. With the majority of the sides announcing their 15-member squads for World Cup 2019, cricketing pundits are busy analysing the strengths and chances of each team.

The selection panels of the teams announced their respective squads after taking several factors into consideration. Here is a look at the squads of the first eight teams that qualified directly to the World Cup.

Teams participating in World Cup 2019:

India, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan*.

*It should be noted that Afghanistan and the West Indies had to play the qualifiers to make the cut.

India

Virat Kohli will be looking to lead the team from the front
Virat Kohli will be looking to lead the team from the front

To be led by Virat Kohli, Team India will be entering the fray as one of the favourites to regain the title in 2019. With MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya among the mix, the men in blue are certainly not devoid of match winners.

Budding all-rounder Vijay Shankar was a notable name among the 15-member squad and so was veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik. While the omissions of Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant have not gone down well with many experts and fans, chief selector MSK Prasad exuded confidence that they had selected a well-balanced squad for the coveted trophy.

Squad:

Advertisement

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

Defending champions Australia seem to possess a strong squad
Defending champions Australia seem to possess a strong squad

After being down and out for most of the season last year, Aaron Finch and his troops have scripted a brilliant comeback in ODI cricket in 2019. They humbled India and Pakistan in succession, and the men from Down Under now have their eyes set on defending their trophy.

Crowned as the world champions for the fifth time in 2015, Australia will be looking to script history yet again in the upcoming championship. While the exclusions of Peter Handscomb and Josh Hazlewood did raise a few eyebrows, the return of champion cricketers David Warner and Steven Smith seems to have added a whole new zest to the squad.

Squad:

Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Advertisement
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ranking the batsmen of the 10 teams
RELATED STORY
Top three teams that can win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ranking the Middle Orders of the 10 Teams
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Power Rankings 4 months from the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: One player from each of the top 5 ICC ODI ranked teams that can help them win the tournament
RELATED STORY
The 15-member probable squad for the World Cup of the top 5 ranked teams 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who could make the semi-finals?
RELATED STORY
Team India's best possible 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 key factors which could impact the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: One player from each team who can win the Man of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us