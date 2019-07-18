World Cup 2019: 3 bowlers who did not get hit for a six

Ben Stokes did well with both bat and ball

The recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup saw many great performances, both with the bat and ball. Numerous old records were shattered and many new ones were created.

Amongst all mind-boggling stats, one of the most surprising is that three cricketers who bowled over 20 overs did not concede a single six in the tournament. In the modern-day game where 300s are not a safe score anymore, not conceding a six is indeed a very special achievement.

Five bowlers did not concede a single six in the tournament, and 3 of them bowled over 20 overs. Chris Gayle and Kane Williamson complete the list, with each having bowled 15 overs. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Amir have conceded just a single six.

#3 Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa)

Dwaine Pretorius

South African medium-pacer Dwaine Pretorius was used sparingly by his skipper Faf du Plessis. But in the three matches he got a chance to have a go at the batters, he proved why not selecting him was a mistake. The 29-year-old picked up five wickets in the tournament.

He was also very economical, conceding just around fours runs per over. His brilliant spell of 3/25 against Sri Lanka helped South Africa restore some of their lost pride. Pretorius bowled 23 overs in the World Cup and conceded 94 runs. But none of those 94 runs included a six. Moreover, he was also the most economical South African bowler, ahead of the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir. Amongst those who bowled at least 20 overs, Pretorius was the third most economical bowler, behind Kemar Roach and Ravindra Jadeja. The South African team is expected to go through a lot of changes, but Pretorius should have his position sealed and secured.

