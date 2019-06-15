×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: 3 factors that played a big role in England's win over West Indies

Roald Grobler
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
61   //    15 Jun 2019, 13:00 IST

England cricket team
England cricket team

England beat the West Indies by eight wickets at Southampton on Friday to jump to the second spot in the World Cup 2019 points table. This was another near-perfect performance from the tournament favourites; the hosts have now won three of their four matches.

The fielding was the only blemish for the hosts, while the bowling was superb as England restricted the West Indies to 212 all out. Jofra Archer took 3-30 while Mark Wood picked up 3-18. 

England then reached the target comfortably with Joe Root (100 not out) top-scoring. With all the areas covered, England are proving why they are serious contenders for the title.

On the other hand the West Indies are in a completely different situation after Friday's match. Their performance was below par: their batting was ill-disciplined and their bowling was one-dimensional.

They went out playing big shots when a single would have been a better option. They will have to improve significantly ahead of their next match against Bangladesh on 17 June.

Let us look at three factors that played a big role in England's win over West Indies.

 #3 Good start with the ball

Evin Lewis is bowled by Chris Woakes
Evin Lewis is bowled by Chris Woakes

England could not have asked for a better start by their bowlers on Friday. 

They conceded only eight runs from the first five overs. Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes troubled the West Indies batsmen early on; the duo swung the ball prodigiously in overcast conditions at Southampton.

Advertisement

Woakes bowled Evin Lewis (2 runs) to pick up the first wicket. The visitors were in trouble after only three overs.

Chris Gayle batted slowly in the following overs but he accelerated once he was set. Gayle hit two successive boundaries in the sixth over; the first one was struck powerfully back past the bowler (Archer).

Gayle then smashed Woakes for 11 runs from the ninth over, which included a straight six. He advanced down the pitch and connected well, sending the ball soaring into the stands. 

The West-Indies ended their first 10 overs at 41-1, but England were still in control.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Joe Root Jofra Archer
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: England register thumping 8-wicket win over West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies - Three players who can win the game for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Joe Root's all-round performance help England to thrash West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The artistry of Joe Root comes to the fore in match of big hitters
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies: 5 power hitters to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 19, England vs West Indies: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 19, England vs West Indies: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
West Indies: Bringing joy back to cricket before the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Today, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Today, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us