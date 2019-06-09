World Cup 2019: 3 key battles that could decide the outcome of India vs Australia

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5

One of the biggest matches of World Cup 2019 is set to take place on Sunday where five-time champions Australia take on two-time champions India at The Oval.

Both teams have started off wonderfully well in this year’s mega event. The defending champions Australia have won both their matches against Afghanistan and West Indies respectively while the men in blue kick started their campaign with a good win over South Africa on Wednesday.

While it was expected to be a high scoring World Cup, batting teams have found the extra pressure of the event little bit difficult to handle and thus the bowlers have held their own so far.

As always in a big contest, there will be few key battles that will have a great impact in the overall result. Here are the 3 key match ups in the big game between India and Australia.

#1 India’s top order against Starc

Afghanistan v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India’s success formula in ODI cricket for the last few years has been their top order of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. All three are capable of scoring big and play impact innings which is so very crucial albeit in a team sport.

There has been very few instances in the last couple of years where all the three have been dismissed cheaply and when that happens India seem to struggle. This is where Mitchell Starc’s battle against the Indian top order could be so very crucial in the eventual outcome of the game.

The left arm pacer is getting back into good rhythm after few injuries in the past few months and when he is in form, Australia's whole bowling attack looks a lot different.

While Rohit Sharma doesn't like a left armer swinging in early on in his innings, Virat Kohli too tends to jab at deliveries that slant from leg to off which has caused him quite a few troubles in the past.

So lets see who blinks first in this great battle.

1 / 3 NEXT