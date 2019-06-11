World Cup 2019: 3 New Zealand players India need to watch out for

The Indian players at World Cup 2019

India are off to a flying start at the World Cup 2019, having won both of their matches. The men in blue defeated two very strong opponents, South Africa and Australia, quite convincingly in the first two matches of the tournament.

The victory in the last match against Australia in particular was a big boost for Virat Kohli and Co. The batsmen pile up a huge score and the bowlers did well to defend it. It was an all-round team effort, and an encouraging sign for the rest of the tournament.

Now the next challenge for India is New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Black Caps are looking like a very organized team, having won all three matches that they have played so far. They are currently at the top of the table.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand match on Thursday, let's have a look at three Kiwi players that India should watch out for:

#3 Lockie Ferguson

Bangladesh v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Lockie Ferguson is a right arm fast bowler who can make the ball zip around at close to 150 kmph. In the opening match of the tournament New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka for just 137 runs, and Ferguson picked up 3 for 22 in 6.2 overs.

The most scary part for the opposition batsmen is that Ferguson is picking up wickets at the World Cup at a good rate along with being economical. He is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far with 8 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of 3.88.

The Indian batsmen like the ball coming on to the bat, but facing a speed of 150 kmph constantly would make any batsman in the world feel uncomfortable. So the Indian top order would have to be careful against Ferguson at the start of the innings.

