World Cup 2019: 3 Pakistani players that India need to be wary of

Vaskar Gautam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 701 // 14 Jun 2019, 22:27 IST

Team India would like to extend their undefeated streak against Pakistan.

The much-awaited clash between the two undefeated teams of the tournament, India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge, had to be called off due to rain. Both the teams shared a point each and are still the only undefeated teams of World Cup 2019.

Now the blockbuster match of the tournament is upon us, as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester. India will look to maintain their undefeated streak against their neighbours at the World Cup while Pakistan will try hard to create history.

Pakistan has been the most unpredictable team of the tournament so far. In their first match of World Cup 2019, they were thrashed by the West Indies but in the second match, they defeated the hosts and firm favourites England by 14 runs. Their last match against Australia also resulted in a loss.

Pakistan have one win out of four matches and are currently at the 8th position in the points table. But there is no denying the fact that they have quite a few match-winners in their team. So let’s have a look at 3 such Pakistani players India should watch out for.

#3 Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman

Indian fans are quite familiar with Fakhar Zaman because of the famous knock of 114 that he played in the final of Champions Trophy 2017. It was his knock that helped Pakistan upset India and take home the cup.

Zaman has come a long way since that knock at Kennington Oval. He is now one of the main batsmen in the Pakistan batting line-up, having accomplished a lot as an opening batsman in the last three years including an ODI double hundred.

The 29-year-old left-handed batsmen averages 48.57 in ODIs, with four hundreds and 10 fifties. He is an attacking batsman who likes to take on the opposition bowling line-up.

Zaman strikes near 100 in ODI cricket, which is very impressive for an opening batsman. He is definitely a batsman India should watch out for.

