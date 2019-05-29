×
World Cup 2019: 3 records Virat Kohli might break in this tournament

Karna
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
29 May 2019, 09:28 IST

Virat Kohli is only nine centuries shy of 50 tons in ODI cricket
Virat Kohli is only nine centuries shy of 50 tons in ODI cricket

With the ICC World Cup 2019 set to be played out from the 30th of May 2019, all the focus has switched away from IPL to the mega tournament. This edition will be featuring 10 teams with England and Wales set to host the 41-day extravaganza. The event promises to provide unmatched entertainment, with a number of strong squads in the fray. The World Cup 2019 could definitely go down as remarkable one for team India as this is, in all likelihood, will be MS Dhoni's final World Cup appearance.

On the other hand, the door is open for the young troop led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In terms of captaincy, this will be Kohli's first World Cup as skipper and a tremendous responsibility lies on the Indian captain's able shoulders both as a skipper and a lead batsman.

Arguably, Virat is the one of the best batsmen at the moment but what remains important to note is the fact that he has scored only two centuries in the two World Cups he has featured in. The stats could take a different path though, with Kohli finding some touch in the recent past.

Here are the three records which Kohli might break during the 2019 World Cup.

#3 Fastest player to score 11,000 runs in ODI cricket

Can Kohli beat Sachin Tendulkar's record?
Can Kohli beat Sachin Tendulkar's record?

The Indian skipper is considered as the successor of Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is slowly inching towards breaking one of the Little Master' record and is just centuries away from drawing level to Tendulkar's record of most number of centuries at ODI cricket. If he does score nine centuries in this tournament, Kohli will become the first ever batsman to score 50 centuries in ODI cricket.

Earlier, in October 2018, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs when he got to the landmark in just 205 innings, 54 innings faster than Sachin Tendulkar.

Currently, Virat Kohli has 10,843 runs from just 219 ODI innings and is well on the path to becoming the fastest ever player to reach the 11,000-run landmark, needing to get 157 runs from under 276 innings to earn the record.

