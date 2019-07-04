World Cup 2019: 3 youngsters who have impressed in this tournament

Shubham Kulkarni

Babar Azam has had a good World Cup

The league stage of the 2019 World Cup is almost over and we have virtually arrived at the four semi-finalists as well. There were some ups and downs for some teams but the top four teams, which were predicted mid-way will remain the same.

In most probability, Australia will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final while India will take on England in the second knockout clash. However, this can change if Australia lose their last league game and India win their game on Saturday against Sri Lanka.

In the leadup to the knockouts, we saw some really close encounter in the league stages. After a decent start to their campaign, England were forced to win their last two games in order to book a place in the semi-finals. Pakistan were almost in with a chance but the net run-rate and a few other results didn’t go their way.

Bangladesh were really good against most oppositions and fought until the end. India and Australia were clinical whereas New Zealand lost their winning momentum in their last few games.

There were many young players who did not have a lot of game time prior to the World Cup but have still enjoyed some top form in the ongoing competition.

Here, we have a look at three such youngsters who have been in good form for the respective teams.

#3 Mohammad Saifuddin (Bangladesh)

Mohammad Saifuddin (L) is the third highest-wicket taker for Bangladesh

Mohammad Saifuddin first came to the limelight when he played in the 2016 U-19 World Cup. He was brilliant in that tournament as he picked up 13 wickets in six games. After some good performances for the junior teams, he was picked for the senior side. The 22-year-old seam bowling all-rounder featured in just 13 ODIs before earning a spot in the World Cup side for Bangladesh.

He has been really good with the ball this World Cup as he has picked up ten wickets in six games and is the third highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh after Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan.

Advertisement

Hitting the right line and length, Saifuddin has been used up front in the powerplay overs, in the death overs and in the middle overs as well. His ability to execute the yorkers has also been key.

Even with the bat, he has made some meaningful contributions. Against India, he scored a fifty and was fighting a lone battle at the end. Saifuddin has struck the ball at a strike rate of 122.54 and is certainly one to watch out for in the future.

