World Cup 2019: 4 cricketers who are not playing for their country of birth

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Feature
187   //    07 Jun 2019, 01:03 IST

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

There have been many players in International cricket who have played for a country other than their country of birth. Kevin Pieterson was born in South Africa and played for England, Shivnarine Chanderpaul born in India and played for West Indies are some of the well-known examples. Here let's look at the 4 players who are playing the ICC World Cup 2019, for the countries other than their country of birth.

# Ben Stokes - born in New Zealand and playing for England

Ben Stokes, one of the top all-rounders to have played for England, was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. He is an aggressive batsman who is equally good with the ball and has been a match-winner for England over the past few years. During the first game of this edition's World Cup, he scored a 79-ball 89 and scalped 2 wickets which helped England a smooth victory over South Africa. He has scored over 2300 runs in ODIs and 3100 runs in Tests along with 65 ODI wickets and 127 Test wickets.

# Imad Wasim - born in England and playing for Pakstan

Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim who was born in Swansea, Wales and wished to be a pacer, but eventually turned out to be a left-arm spinner who is handy with the bat too. He is known for his dangerous in-sliders to the right-handed batsmen. When he took a fifer against West Indies in 2016, he became the first Pakistani bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in T20s. He has scored 779 runs at an average of 39 in ODIs and picked 39 wickets. In this World Cup, he has played only one game in which he got out for a single run (against West Indies).

# Jason Roy - born in South Africa and playing for England

Jason Roy
Jason Roy

Jason Roy, the hard-hitting English opener was born in Durban, South Africa. He currently holds the highest individual ODI score by an England batsmen, when he made a quick fire 180 against Australia at MCG. During the first match of this World Cup, he scored a brisk 54 which gave a solid start for them. He has scored 3000 runs in ODIs at an average of 40.54 including 8 centuries.

# Colin de Grandhomme - born in Zimbabwe and playing for New Zealand

Colin de Grandhomme
Colin de Grandhomme

Colin de Grandhomme is an excellent all-rounder who plays for New Zealand but was born in Zimbabwe. He had even represented Zimbabwe during the U-19 World Cup in 2004. He holds the record for the best bowling figures for a New Zealand bowler in the debut Test match. He picked up 6 wickets for 41 runs against Pakistan during the first Test at Christchurch. In this World Cup he has taken 2 wickets from 2 matches as of now. He has also scored 820 runs in Tests at a healthy average of 37.

Tags:
England Cricket New Zealand Cricket Ben Stokes Jason Roy
