World Cup 2019: 4 players who can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in a single edition 

Karna
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
569   //    01 Jun 2019, 18:12 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

The ICC Cricket World Cup is one of the most celebrated events, a cricket festival that is followed all over the world. This edition of the tournament is being hosted by England and Wales and is set to feature a total of 10 teams.

Through the number of editions of the World Cup, the game of cricket has slowly inclined towards favoring the batsmen that has put the bowlers under immense pressure to perform. A number of batsmen have a whole heap of runs such as Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara amongst others.

Sachin Tendulkar, in particular has a plethora of records to his name such as the most runs in the history of the World Cup and also holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup when he notched up 673 runs from the 2003 World Cup.

No batsman has ever surpassed the record which was established 16 years ago. However, with the new format in line and a number of skilled batsmen set to feature in this World Cup, here are four batsmen who could break the record for most runs in an edition.

#4 Jonny Bairstow 

Jonny Bairstow 
Jonny Bairstow 

The dashing right-hander batsman set the Indian Premier League on fire with 445 runs at an average of 55.62 from 10 games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. For the past two years, the English batsman has been in a tremendous form. In 2017 he had a top year with bat and he scored 534 runs in 10 games with two centuries at an average of 106.80. Bairstow enjoyed a purple patch last year as he piled a total of 1025 runs with four centuries at an average of 46.59. 

At present, the star batsman is in a tremendous form which will be an X-factor in the batting line-up of England. Bairstow averages around 40 at present which adds emphasis on his consistency with the bat. The right-hander's ability to clear the ropes at ease remains a headache for the opponent bowlers and will be key for England at the top of the order.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
