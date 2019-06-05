World Cup 2019: 4 Players who can hit the most sixes in the tournament

Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma

The 2019 World Cup began on a dull note with a few one-sided games to start off the campaign. However, in the past couple of days, the buzz has picked up again with some nail-biting finishes to meet the anticipation among the fans for the mega event.

Before the start of the tournament, it was believed that bat will have a major role to play, but the results so far convey that bowlers have had their noses ahead in most of the games.

But it can be assumed that as the tournament progresses, batting will hold the edge with wickets getting more drier, and offering relatively less assistance for the bowlers. As a result, batters will enjoy their time in the middle with some of the best batting decks that will be on offer for the major length of the competition.

In such scenarios, teams having batsmen with the ability to hit sixes will thrive under such conditions. Some of the top-order batsmen and the hard-hitters in the lower-order might fancy their chances to post huge scores with their sheer ability to hit through the line.

It will be interesting to see which batsmen scales to the top of the ladder in hitting most sixes in this tournament. Here we discuss 4 players who can top the list with most sixes in the 2019 Cricket World Cup:

#4 Eoin Morgan (England)

Morgan smashed a fifty in the opening game of the tournament

England skipper Eoin Morgan bats at a crucial position for his team in the white-ball format. Coming in at number 4, Morgan often finds himself in a situation where he can play his shots from the word go, majorly due to the platform set up by their top three and the kind of batting depth that the team possesses.

Morgan is an attacking southpaw who has the ability to up the ante at any point in the game. His ability to clear the fence with some pure cricketing finesse is a treat to watch. He’s a clean striker of the ball and loves to deals in sixes once he’s in.

The Irishman also owns the record of scoring the fastest fifty for England in ODIs off just 21 balls. It is due to his attacking profile as a middle-order bat that he is one of the strong contenders to top the list for most sixes hit in this World Cup.

