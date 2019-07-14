World Cup 2019: 5 biggest sixes of the tournament

Sujith M FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 330 // 14 Jul 2019, 11:54 IST

Three West Indies players feature on the list

We are only hours away from the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Hosts England and 2015 World Cup finalists New Zealand will fight it out today to decide the winners of the coveted trophy at the iconic Lord's cricket ground.

The tournament has witnessed some high scoring games and huge sixes. With players like Chris Gayle, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Butler, and David Warner in action, there was no shortage of sixes in the World Cup.

A total of 353 sixes have been struck in the tournament so far and England’s Eoin Morgan leads the charts with 22 of them, followed by Australia’s Aaron Finch (18), and India’s Rohit Sharma (14). Some of these big hits were really huge and even crossed 100 meters.

On that note, let’s take a look at the biggest sixes in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

#5 Chris Gayle, 98 meters

Afghanistan v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

West Indies had a poor World Cup campaign. Though they started the mega event with a thumping win over Pakistan in their opening fixture, they managed to win only two out of the nine games in the tournament and finished ninth in the standings, only above Afghanistan.

Despite some brilliant individual performances, they failed to click as a unit and were unlucky on quite a few occasions. However, there was no shortage of sixes in the games that involved the West Indies. Chris Gayle struck a total of 12 sixes in the tournament.

The game between West Indies and New Zealand turned out to be one of the most exciting games of the 2019 World Cup. West Indies lost the game by five runs but the game produced 17 sixes, 13 of them by the West Indies.

On his way to a majestic 87 in the game, Gayle hit six sixes and one of them off Matt Henry in the 8th over of the innings went for 98 meters over the long-on fence. It was a length ball but Gayle still managed to generate a lot of power behind it and deposited into the stands.

