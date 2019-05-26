World Cup 2019: 5 players who can win the World Cup for India

India are the hot favorites to win the World Cup

As the warm-up matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 have already begun, the cricket universe has entered into a new phase of the excitement. The cricket fever has raised the temperature.

The top 10 nations of the world in terms of cricket will be battling against each other for a period of 60 days to lift the huge golden trophy. Australia is the current champion who is sitting on the throne. The nation would be looking to maintain its current position with the rest of the 9 teams trying hard to sit on it.

Out of the 10 heavyweights of cricket, Australia, England and India are the top 3 hot favourite nations who could win this mega ICC event of 2019. Each team would be trying hard to conquer this title as it adds a huge worth to their name. However, one never knows where destiny would take each team at the end of this World Cup.

India has been on its top form when it comes to the World Cup. India would be surely looking to win this year as this might be the last edition for the legendary, MS Dhoni. The nation has got a star-studded lineup for this event which would give them an upper hand. India has got 5 outstanding stars who could win this year’s World Cup for them.

Here are such 5 players who can win the World Cup for India are as follows:

#5 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma can be a destructive opener for India.

Rohit Sharma could be the most destructive opener in the upcoming World Cup as he is known to be a big match player. Rohit had an average IPL 2019 campaign but one can back him to perform well at the World Cup.

Nicknamed as the Hitman, Rohit Sharma has already got 3 double centuries in ODI cricket and would be surely looking to get the 4th one as a present for his daughter. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan can completely change India’s fortune in this World Cup if they get off to a good start.

