×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: 5 players who can win the World Cup for India

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
840   //    26 May 2019, 17:01 IST

India are the hot favorites to win the World Cup
India are the hot favorites to win the World Cup

As the warm-up matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 have already begun, the cricket universe has entered into a new phase of the excitement. The cricket fever has raised the temperature. 

The top 10 nations of the world in terms of cricket will be battling against each other for a period of 60 days to lift the huge golden trophy. Australia is the current champion who is sitting on the throne. The nation would be looking to maintain its current position with the rest of the 9 teams trying hard to sit on it.

Out of the 10 heavyweights of cricket, Australia, England and India are the top 3 hot favourite nations who could win this mega ICC event of 2019. Each team would be trying hard to conquer this title as it adds a huge worth to their name. However, one never knows where destiny would take each team at the end of this World Cup.

Also Read - World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar finally responds to Rayudu's 3D tweet over World Cup 2019

India has been on its top form when it comes to the World Cup. India would be surely looking to win this year as this might be the last edition for the legendary, MS Dhoni. The nation has got a star-studded lineup for this event which would give them an upper hand. India has got 5 outstanding stars who could win this year’s World Cup for them.

Here are such 5 players who can win the World Cup for India are as follows:

#5 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma can be a destructive opener for India.
Rohit Sharma can be a destructive opener for India.

Rohit Sharma could be the most destructive opener in the upcoming World Cup as he is known to be a big match player. Rohit had an average IPL 2019 campaign but one can back him to perform well at the World Cup. 

Also Read - Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka rivalry - Top 3 World Cup clashes

Nicknamed as the Hitman, Rohit Sharma has already got 3 double centuries in ODI cricket and would be surely looking to get the 4th one as a present for his daughter. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan can completely change India’s fortune in this World Cup if they get off to a good start.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players who can provide the X-factor for India
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 key players who can help India lift the World Cup trophy
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Achievable milestones that can take India to the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Indian cricketers who can help India lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for India?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India might and might not win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Three players who can be the game changers for India
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 modern-day greats who will likely be playing their last World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing the role of each player in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us