World Cup 2019: 5 Youngsters India should focus after this disappointing campaign

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri during India Nets Session

World Cup 2019 ended disappointingly for team India. After being a dominant side in the group stages, the Men in Blue suffered a crushing loss against New Zealand in the semi-finals which cost them the ultimate opportunity to lift the trophy at Lord’s.

The Indian side were very strong in the group stages and their loss at the semi-finals came because of brilliant captaincy from Kane Williamson rather than flaws in the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul did not play well in the semi-final match. But, it is unfair to discredit their impressive group stage performances. The trio might stick around for the next World Cup if they retain the same good form.

After each World Cup edition, a major rebuilding ensures that the team remains strong. Some fresh and young faces break into the scene. These five young players look impressive and could receive more ODI chances in the aftermath of the unsuccessful World Cup.

#5 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer as a top-order batsman can be vital for team India because of his experience in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League. The 24-year-old has notched over 4,000 runs in first-class cricket, including twelve centuries.

During the opening round of the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Iyer scored 147 which is the highest T20 score by an Indian batsman. The impending T20 World Cup will be an excellent platform for expressing his abilities.

Delhi Capitals has forged him into a more matured batsman and a leader by giving him the captaincy responsibility. The underdog franchise ended IPL 11 as wooden spoon holders, but in the following season under his leadership, they entered the semi-final.

The calm batsman showed little promise during his brief stint with the Indian limited-overs side. More opportunities can help India discover the full extent of his ability and talent. He could potentially turn out to be the solution for their number four conundrum.

