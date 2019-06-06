×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: AB de Villiers responds to the retirement controversy

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
2.88K   //    06 Jun 2019, 16:42 IST

AB de Villiers wants fans to back the players
AB de Villiers wants fans to back the players

What’s the story?

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers has responded to reports that he had approached the South African team management to play the ODI World Cup. AB posted a message on twitter saying that everyone should focus on supporting the South African team at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In case you didn’t know...

AB de Villers had retired from international cricket in May last year citing tiredness as the reason. However, as per the reports, he made an offer just 24 hours before South Africa's selectors were to name the final 15-man squad for the World Cup. It is believed that he approached captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and the Convenor of Selectors Linda Zondi, with the request to play the World Cup but the request was "not even considered".

The heart of the matter

The steam management refused AB’s request as he had not played any South African domestic cricket or international cricket in the intervening months. The move to bring him back would have also sent a wrong signal to young players like Rassie van der Dussen, who had been impressive and made three fifties in his first four ODI innings and could have even demoralised the other players in contention for the World Cup squad.

The news of AB requesting to play the World Cup has created a stutter worldwide with the fans arguing if the South African team management had made the right decision. This made AB post a message for the fans to focus on backing the team at the World Cup. He posted the following message on Twitter:

The South African team is in total disarray at the World Cup having lost all of their three matches to England, Bangladesh, and India. A major cause of their failures has been the disappointing performances from their star batsmen. Captain du Plessis has failed to fire while the likes of David Miller, J.P Duminy have gotten starts but have failed to carry on and play a big innings.

What’s next?

With three defeats in their kitty, South Africa will now need to win all six of its remaining group fixtures in order to put up their contention to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. They will next take on the West Indies in Southampton on Monday.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
World Cup 2019 : Cricket South Africa reveals the reason behind turning down AB de Villiers' offer to play the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South African management turned down AB de Villiers' offer to play the World Cup
RELATED STORY
AB De Villiers reveals the reason behind his retirement ahead of 2019 World cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 batsmen who got out on 99
RELATED STORY
A letter to AB de Villiers on life post the 'AB' era
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Top three most expensive overs in the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 5 players who will be missed in this edition of the cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three captains from 2015 edition who will be missed this year
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: De Villiers continues demolition of Windies’ bowling in the World Cup 2007 Super Eight stage
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Four fan favorites who will be missed in this tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 156/4 (28.1 ov)
LIVE
West Indies need 133 runs to won from 21.5 overs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us