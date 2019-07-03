World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs West Indies, Match Preview

Jason Holder will have a point to prove in his final World Cup fixture

Afghanistan will take on the West Indies in their final game of this World Cup. Afghanistan showed a lot of promise initially but failed to translate that into victories.

With eight defeats from as many games, Afghanistan will be hoping they can open their account when they take on the West Indies tomorrow at Headingley.

On the other hand, West Indies started their campaign in fine fashion, hammering Pakistan in their opening match. However, since then, old issues have cropped up and they have succumbed under the pressure of expectations.

Jason Holder has had an ordinary World Cup by his lofty standards and he would be looking to lead his side to victory and finish this forgettable campaign on a winning note.

Match Details

Date: Thursday, 4th July 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Advertisement

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 226

Avg 2nd Innings score: 207

Highest Total: 351/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 93/10 (36.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Highest Chased: 324/2 (37.3 Ov) by SL vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 165/9 (60 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Head-to-Head Record

Total: 05

Afghanistan: 03

West Indies: 01

N/R: 01

Team News

Afghanistan

Hamid Hassan might miss this game due to injury; Dawlat Zadran should return to the fold.

Hazratullah Zazai might also make his way into the starting lineup.

West Indies

Kemar Roach will keep his place ahead of Shannon Gabriel.

Squads

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies

Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Sunil Ambris

Key Players

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan

West Indies

Chris Gayle

Nicholas Pooran

Jason Holder

Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan

Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Dawlat Zadran

West Indies

Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas