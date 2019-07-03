World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs West Indies, Match Preview
Afghanistan will take on the West Indies in their final game of this World Cup. Afghanistan showed a lot of promise initially but failed to translate that into victories.
With eight defeats from as many games, Afghanistan will be hoping they can open their account when they take on the West Indies tomorrow at Headingley.
On the other hand, West Indies started their campaign in fine fashion, hammering Pakistan in their opening match. However, since then, old issues have cropped up and they have succumbed under the pressure of expectations.
Jason Holder has had an ordinary World Cup by his lofty standards and he would be looking to lead his side to victory and finish this forgettable campaign on a winning note.
Match Details
Date: Thursday, 4th July 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 226
Avg 2nd Innings score: 207
Highest Total: 351/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Total: 93/10 (36.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS
Highest Chased: 324/2 (37.3 Ov) by SL vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 165/9 (60 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Head-to-Head Record
Total: 05
Afghanistan: 03
West Indies: 01
N/R: 01
Team News
Afghanistan
- Hamid Hassan might miss this game due to injury; Dawlat Zadran should return to the fold.
- Hazratullah Zazai might also make his way into the starting lineup.
West Indies
- Kemar Roach will keep his place ahead of Shannon Gabriel.
Squads
Afghanistan
Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman
West Indies
Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Sunil Ambris
Key Players
Afghanistan
- Hazratullah Zazai
- Mohammad Nabi
- Rashid Khan
West Indies
- Chris Gayle
- Nicholas Pooran
- Jason Holder
Probable Playing XI
Afghanistan
Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Dawlat Zadran
West Indies
Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas