×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Analysis of South Africa's campaign

Edan Nissen
ANALYST
Feature
4   //    09 Jul 2019, 03:06 IST

Sri Lanka v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Many believed that South Africa had what it takes to not just make the knockout stages but to finally break the drought and win the tournament. To say that South Africa underperformed this World Cup would be a massive understatement. Many of their stars had a below-par campaign as injuries blighted their hope left, right and center.

In 2015, South Africa suffered another heartbreaking loss in a World Cup semi-final, this time to New Zealand. South Africa finished second to India in their group and comfortably defeated Sri Lanka as they looked to reach their first ever World Cup final. Having posted 281 in 43 overs, and with Duckworth-Lewis pushing the total up to 298 for the New Zealanders to chase, South Africa seemed to have one foot in the final.

However, New Zealand clawed their way back into the game with a 100-run partnership between Corey Anderson and Grant Elliot. New Zealand came into the last over requiring 12 runs to win and Dale Steyn had the ball in his hand. Elliot hit the penultimate ball for a six to knock South Africa out of the tournament.

2019 World Cup Squad

The Proteas certainly had a good 15-man squad for the tournament. In the batting department, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and David Miller provided the much-needed experience.

On the bowling end, Kagiso Rabada was coming off an IPL campaign which saw him as the leading wicket-taker and was hoping for support from Lungi Ngidi and the returning Dale Steyn. Imran Tahir too was in good form ahead of the tournament.

However, Ngidi got injured during the tournament and struggled for form, and Steyn's World Cup never got started due to injury.

2019 World Cup Performance

The Proteas campaign got off to a bad start when they lost their opener to hosts England. They then were upset by Bangladesh, after falling short in the run chase. This was followed by an unsurprising loss to India, and already the Proteas' World Cup campaign was off to a horrible start.

Their next game against the West Indies was washed out but the Proteas were already 2 wickets down in the first 10 overs when the downpour started. While there was still a chance that South Africa could recover, it slowly reduced after every game. Though they beat Afghanistan, back to back losses to New Zealand and Pakistan ended their hopes of a place in the top-four.

They finished the tournament on a high after beating Sri Lanka and Australia in their last two league games.

Advertisement

Standouts

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen finished as the top-two run-getters for South Africa in the tournament with 387 and 311 runs respectively. Rassie van der Dussen, in particular, had an outstanding World Cup with three crucial fifties. Quinton de Kock too had a good tournament with the bat.

On the bowling front, Chris Morris finished with 13 wickets in seven innings. Imran Tahir picked up 11 wickets and conceded less than five runs an over.

Disappointments

After an outstanding 2019 IPL campaign, Kagiso Rabada failed to lit up the tournament in England. Though he picked up 11 wickets in 8 innings, he wasn't at his ruthless best in the World Cup. Injury to Dale Steyn has affected their bowling combination.

Hashim Amla scored just over 200 runs in seven innings and JP Duminy managed only 70 runs in his four outings with the bat. Aiden Markram too finished with just 140 runs in six innings. All in all, middle-order batting failure has cost them a lot in the World Cup.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Kagiso Rabada South Africa Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 3 things that went wrong for South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 45, Australia vs South Africa Match Prediction - Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons for South Africa’s disastrous campaign so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, SA Vs BAN: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for South Africa
RELATED STORY
South Africa prepare for the opening game of the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Falling short the South African way
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs South Africa, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa in complete disarray
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 15, SA vs WI: Predicted Playing XI for South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa - A body without a soul
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us