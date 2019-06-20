×
World Cup 2019: Australia vs Bangladesh, Match Prediction - Who will win today's game?

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
13   //    20 Jun 2019, 08:56 IST

Australia would start as firm favorites to win today's game
Australia would start as firm favorites to win today's game

After yet another series missed opportunities, South Africa lost to the Kiwis yesterday which almost has ended their chances of making it to the semi-finals. New Zealand, through their skipper Kane Williamson proved how good a side they are, with a finely crafted run chase against South Africa.

Today's clash in the World Cup sees a resurgent and in-form Bangladesh take on the defending champions Australia who sit on top of the points table with 8 points in five games. If anyone were to doubt the rise and emergence of Bangladesh cricket in recent years, their convincing win against the Windies should be enough proof.

Australia have had an inconsistent tournament so far with their big guns yet to find complete form or touch. Yet despite some inconsistencies the confidence in the team is sure to be sky-high as they are winning games.

Bangladesh's key players like Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, have all looked in pretty good touch in this tournament. Shakib's purple patch where he has hit two consecutive centuries is sure to boost the Bangla tigers against the Australian bowling attack.

Australia's biggest strength lies in the fact that every game there has been a different person stepping up and delivering. Aaron Finch's magnificent 153 against Sri Lanka was the highlight and that was backed up by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins with the ball, while David Warner fired them to a good total against Pakistan.

The only area of concern probably for them would be how to accommodate either Adam Zampa or Nathan Lyon in the mix. As with the current form of the Bangladesh batsmen, Australia cannot go in with four fast bowlers and expect Glenn Maxwell to be the lone spinner. Sri Lanka allowed Maxwell to dominate but that can't be a long term plan for Australia.

Bangladesh on the other hand look a stable, steady unit with no changes expected from their win against the Windies. But their track record against Australia and the weakness of their batsmen against some top quality fast bowling is an area of concern.

Going by current form and the way in which Australia have performed thus far, they should win today's game. They need their lower order to take up more responsibility and finish an innings well. But the strength and depth in their squad is too much for Bangladesh to handle.

This is certainly going to be one close, tight game. It's not going to be a cakewalk for Australia as they know they will be up against some in-form batsmen. But the likes of Warner and Maxwell haven't showed up completely as yet in this World Cup. With Bangladesh's bowling not being as dominant as their batting, expect Australia to pounce on that today.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Glenn Maxwell Australia Cricket World Cup Team Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Team
