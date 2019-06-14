World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka: 3 players who can win the game for Australia

Nishant Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 77 // 14 Jun 2019, 19:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia will take on Sri Lanka at Kennington Oval, London in the 20th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday.

Aaron Finch's men come into this game on the back of a win over Pakistan, which would have improved their confidence after the stumble against India. With three wins out of four games, the defending champions are No. 2 in the points table.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka haven't found their rhythm in this tournament so far and are placed at sixth position - with two points gained through rained out matches.

In light of the upcoming encounter, here is a look at three key players who can win the game for Australia.

#1 David Warner

Warner smashed a brilliant hundred against Pakistan in the previous game.

David Warner has made a brilliant comeback to international cricket after a year-long ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner was phenomenal in this year's IPL, winning the Orange Cap with 692 runs from 12 matches. And now he has continued his good form with the bat in the World Cup too.

He scored an unbeaten 89 against Afghanistan in the opening match. Against India too, he scored a half-century, though surprisingly at a slow rate.

Against Pakistan, he came out all guns blazing and scored a brilliant 107 which laid the foundation for a competitive total for Australia. He seemed back in his element and scored boundaries at ease, which is clearly not a good sign for the Sri Lankan bowlers.

In the upcoming encounter, Warner will play a crucial role for Australia. If his current form is any indication, he is going to come hard at the opposition. It is going to be a tough challenge for Malinga and Co to restrict the southpaw.

1 / 3 NEXT