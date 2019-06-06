×
World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
54   //    06 Jun 2019, 15:02 IST

Aaron Finch & Jason Holder
Aaron Finch & Jason Holder

Australia and West Indies are set to square off in the tenth fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup today. The defending champions will be looking to continue their winning run in the upcoming match, while the Windies must be feeling confident after their resounding win against Pakistan last week. We can anticipate an enthralling contest when these two charismatic teams will battle it out at Trent Bridge.

Australia are one of the most lethal sides in this edition of the World Cup, owing to their balanced squad. In their opening game, Australia registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Afghanistan. Chasing 207, David Warner played the anchor role to take his team over the line. The reigning champions would be hoping for another clinical performance against the Windies at Trent Bridge. With match winners such as Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc in their ranks, Australian have the potential to go all the way in this tournament.

Meanwhile, West Indies scripted an emphatic win in their World Cup opener against Pakistan. After bowling the Asians out for just 105, the Caribbeans chased down the total inside 13.5 overs. Often regarded as the dark horses, the West Indies team possess a lot of fireworks to surprise their opponents. Jason Holder has also been a tremendous leader for the young Windies side, who look to play the same aggressive brand of cricket for which they were feared for once. West Indies would be eyeing another dominant performance when they take on the Australians.

Match Details

Date: Thursday, 6th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar 

Venue Stats

 Avg 1st Innings score: 251

Avg 2nd Innings score: 219

Highest Total: 481/6 (50 Ov) by Eng vs AUS

Lowest Total: 83/10 (23 Ov) by RSA vs Eng

Highest Chased: 350/3 (44 Ov) by Eng vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 195/9 (50 Ov) by WI vs Eng

 

Squads

 Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (W), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies

Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

 

Key players

Australia

  • David Warner
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Pat Cummins

West Indies

  • Chris Gayle
  • Shai Hope
  • Jason Holder 

 

Probable Playing XI

 Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

West Indies

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cotterell

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Australia Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Aaron Finch Jason Holder ODI Cricket ICC World Cup 2019 Venues 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
