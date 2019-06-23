World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - 3 key players who can win the game for Bangladesh

Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Monday in the thirty-first game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Mashrafe Mortaza's men will be quietly confident of taking on their Asian counterparts and defeating them. Gulbadin Naib's Afghanistan, however, cannot be taken lightly, as they showed their potential against India at the same venue on Saturday.

Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats in the hands of Australia and India respectively but Bangladesh, by virtue of looking better on both paper and on field, start as favourites.

We pick out three key players who can win the game for them.

1) Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh's number one player Shakib Al Hasan is, undoubtedly, the first name on this list. Shakib has been in ominous form this World Cup and will be keen on continuing his golden run. Having scores of 75, 64, 121, 124* and 41 in the tournament, the wily all-rounder is the man to watch out for.

Shakib is also a very good left-arm spinner who can choke the runs in the middle overs. Afghanistan need to be wary of him and play his overs out carefully.

If they fail to do so, the man from Jessore will run amok their ranks.

2) Tamim Iqbal

England v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh's left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal is another strong player who can win the game for his country against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Monday. Iqbal is a classy batsman who can take the attack to the opposition and also defy their patience with groundstrokes.

He comes into this game on the back of a wonderful 62 he scored against the Australians at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Iqbal could not prevent his team from falling to defeat in that game but he will be up for the contest against Afghanistan. Gulbadin Naib's men need to keep him in check.

3) Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh's bowling hopes will lie upon the exciting youngster Mustafizur Rahman. The left handed medium pacer from Satkhira has taken two three-wicket hauls this World Cup (against South Africa and the West Indies). Rahman is a wily customer who can outthink most batsmen.

Rahman's slower deliveries and other variations have earned him a lot of plaudits from across the cricket fraternity and he will have to be on top of his game on Monday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza will be looking to give the ball to Rahman at every possible opportunity.