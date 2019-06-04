World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Key Players For Both The Sides

New Zealand

We finally have our second day-night encounter of the marquee ODI Cricket World Cup and it probably couldn’t come on a better day either.

Ensuing the match between South Africa and India on Wednesday, the Bangladesh vs New Zealand encounter is set to indulge us in an action packed day of cricket..

What makes this match an even more tantalising proposition is the fact that we have two sides squaring off against each other who’ve impressed us the most till now. Their awe-inducing displays in their tournament opener saw New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets while Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 21 runs.

Two performances, which on par with each other and signals towards one fact. We are going to be in for an absolute cracker of a match when these two sides face off against each at the Kennington Oval, London.

Ahead of the encounter, we take at two key figures from each side who could win the match for their side.

Previous Encounters

The two countries have played 34 ODIs till date with New Zealand completely dominating this fixture. They’ve emerged winners of 24 occasions as compared to the lowly 10 for Bangladesh.

Most recently these two sides had played against each other in a three-match ODI series in 2018 with New Zealand defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first two encounters before completing the sweep with an 88-run win.

The two have played eight times away from home with Bangladesh winning just twice as compared to New Zealand’s six.

At the World Cup it’s as lopsided as they get as well with New Zealand defeating Bangladesh on all the four occasions the two sides have had the opportunity to lock horns.

Key Players For New Zealand

Colin Munro

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Widely regarded as an explosive player who was way too prone to losing his wicket early on, Colin Munro’s 58 against Sri Lanka showed the massive work he’s undergone. The innings was one where he was more than ready to shoulder responsibility and play out till the end, keeping his intent in check to put on a 137-run match winning stand with Martin Guptill.

At the Kennington Oval, the conditions are going to favour his sublime brand of batting. If he decides to settle into his groove in the early part and see off the new ball, the surface will give him a mammoth opportunity to put on a big score.

Matt Henry

Deciding to keep out Tim Southee and bring in Matt Henry, turned out to be the best thing for New Zealand in their tournament opener.

His 3-29 in seven overs not only cleaned out Sri Lanka but also provided Trent Boult just the partner he needed at the other end to pile the pressure from.

What was impressive to see was the persistent manner in which Henry kept pursuing in all the right areas with his wicket to wicket bowling along with the sensational ability to bend his back and get the ball to grow suddenly into the batsmen getting him wickets.

He’ll be an integral part of New Zealand’s bowling unit again come Bangladesh with the powerplay spell from him a crucial one.

Key Players For Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal

Having scored 330 runs on this same venue just a few days back, Bangladesh are well versed with the conditions at hand and will be looking to replicate that performance.

Tamim Iqbal has been on a bad run of form, which has made many question his inclusion in the side.

Against New Zealand, Iqbal be playing his early part of the innings against a bowler he has traditionally liked facing.

He’s lost his wicket just once to Henry in the four matches the two have locked heads. It’s this equation which could see him return to fore and get in his kitty some much needed runs the opener has been missing.

Mashrafe Mortaza

He failed to have the impact which he wanted against South Africa but come New Zealand, a much more astute batting order, Mortaza will know he needs to work on his bowling.

His speed was way too low to work batsmen up the last time around and if he persists with the same line and length against Munro, Taylor and Williamson, the trio could send him packing for as many runs as they like.

He has been among the wickets in Bangladesh’s recent ODI series though and with a hoard of experience to back him up, Mortaza will address his wayward bowling sooner rather than later.

He’ll come out to bowl in the crucial 20-35 over period, one which could determine the difference between New Zealand breaching the symbolic milestone of 350 or being kept well below that.