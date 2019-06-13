World Cup 2019: BCCI extends Ravi Shastri’s contract as India's head coach

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

It has been confirmed that the head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri will be granted an extension of 45 days as head coach even after the World Cup 2019. Along with Shastri, the entire coaching staff will also continue serving their respective roles for an extended period of 45 days after the mega event.

In case you didn’t know…

Shastri is currently the head coach of the Indian team which is taking part in the World Cup being held in England and Wales. The former Indian all-rounder, who was appointed as the head coach after the controversial exit of Anil Kumble in 2017, will complete his official term at the end of the mega event.

The heart of the matter

Shastri and the entire coaching staff including the batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and the fielding coach R Shridhar will serve an extension of 45 days in their roles. This extension means that the coaching staff will accompany the Men in Blue for their tour to West Indies immediately after the World Cup.

The decision was taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in a meeting, the minutes of which were uploaded on the BCCI’s official website.

"After some discussion, the CoA decided that the contracts for the support staff can be extended by 45 days on an ad-hoc basis and that interviews of the support staff should be conducted after the World Cup," the minutes read.

India will tour the Caribbean Islands for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests from August 4 up to September 3.

What’s next?

It will be intriguing to see whether Shastri and Co. continue their term after the tour to West Indies or if Virat Kohli will be paired with another coach, the third during his tenure as Indian captain. It won’t be surprising if Shastri gets the skipper's backing for yet another extension, given India’s recent success under the Kohli-Shastri pairing.