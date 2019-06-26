World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle reverses his decision to retire after the tournament

Chris Gayle

What's the story?

Chris Gayle has revealed that he won't be retiring after the World Cup. The West Indian superstar now wants to bid goodbye to International cricket after playing the Test series against India, in the Carribean.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in the year, West Indies Cricket Board had tweeted that Chris Gayle will retire from International cricket after the 2019 World Cup. The chances of qualifying for the semi-finals seem to be very slim for Windies, but the cricket fans might get to watch Gayle for some more time.

The heart of the matter

The Universe Boss seems to have changed his mind as he has expressed his desire to play in the Test and ODI series against India. Gayle revealed that he is unsure about his plans after the World Cup, but he wants to play a Test match against India. However, considering how he has dominated the T20 format, it is a surprise that the left-hander does not want to play in T20I series.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

West Indies team manager Philip Sooner also confirmed the news that the series against India will be last of Gayle's International career. The Universe Boss has played 355 International matches across all formats, including 103 Tests and 294 ODIs.

What's next?

Chris Gayle is playing in his fifth World Cup, but he has never been able to play in a World Cup semifinal. He needs to be at his best if West Indies are to qualify for the knockouts this time around.