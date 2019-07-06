×
World Cup 2019: Dinesh Karthik sheds light on his role in the playing XI 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
240   //    06 Jul 2019, 13:17 IST

Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

What's the story?

India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has opened up on his role in the team, stating that the management has asked him to assess the situation of the game whenever asked to come in.

The middle-order batsman, being a finisher for the side, also assessed the reasons behind why teams have struggled to finish their innings with a flourish and take maximum advantage in the death overs.

In case you didn't know...

India have progressed to the semi-finals comfortably, but they haven't been comprehensive on all fronts. Their middle-order has failed to fire and add to the great starts provided by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Even MS Dhoni has received flak for his lack of intent at times, while Kedar Jadhav's debacles with the bat resulted in him being pushed out of the playing XI. That in turn led to the inclusion of Dinesh Karthik, who had waited 15 years to make his World Cup debut.

The heart of the matter

He only managed a paltry eight runs, but we expect the team management to give the stylish willow-wielder another go, against Sri Lanka. He is most probably set to bat at number 7, and with the team struggling to add those 20-25 runs extra to their tally, it's highly essential to assign specific roles to each player.

Karthik certainly knows his, as he remarked:

"When I go in at No. 7, I need to judge this - assess the situation of the game and then play accordingly."

He elucidated:

"If obviously we need to cross the line when we're batting second, then I need to pace myself accordingly. If you're batting first, then make sure we get to the par score that's required. They've made it clear that this is where I'll be batting, and my role is to make sure, whatever the situation is, assess it and do the best that I can."
Explaining why it has been difficult for batsmen to score runs at the death, he stated:

"It depends, first thing, on the conditions. And also it depends a little bit on how many batsmen you have behind you. I think you have more freedom to play shots when you have people who can obviously play until the end.
If you feel that it's important that you stay - if you need to be the player to stay to the end, then you delay the inevitable and then make sure that you take on the bowlers at the stage where you feel that there won't be any loss for the team."

He concluded:

"So, A, you need to play the conditions. And, B, obviously the skill sets of the bowler, and then you've got to assess what the situation is and what your team needs and then react accordingly"

What's next?

India will be looking to close their group stage campaign on a positive note, when they lock horns with Sri Lanka today at Headingley.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
