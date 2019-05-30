×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Best of Twitter Reactions

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
97   //    30 May 2019, 23:14 IST

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

Cricket World Cup, the biggest tournament of the sport which takes place only once in four years started today in England. The hosts took on South Africa in the tournament opener. Faf du Plessis, the Proteas skipper won the toss and elected to field first.

Imran Tahir started the bowling for the Proteas, which reaped immediate rewards as Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a golden duck in the very second ball of the innings. Despite the early setback, England played in an aggressive manner. Jason Roy and Joe Root were dismissed in consecutive overs shortly after they crossed their fifties.

Captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes then came together at the crease and made full use of home condition perfectly as they made sure the run rate never drops below 6. The skipper fell for 57 runs which came in 60 deliveries. Jos Buttler couldn’t do much as Lungi Ngidi sent him back for just 18 runs. England’s scoring was dented heavily as the South African bowlers' kept chipping at their batting lineup with wickets at regular intervals. Ben Stokes played an amazing innings of 89 runs off 79 balls with 9 fours. At the end of their 50 overs, England posted 311-8 on the board with Ngidi being the pick among the bowlers with 3 wickets.

Chasing 312, South African opener Hashim Amla walked off after being hit by a bouncer off the bowling of Jofra Archer. Aiden Markram failed with the bat as he scored just 11 runs. The skipper couldn’t score much as he fell prey for Archer’s short ball. Van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock joined hands and tried to rescue the sinking ship. Van der Dussen fell just after reaching his fifty. His wicket opened the floodgates for England bowlers as JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius were dismissed for paltry scores.

De Kock tried his level best but fell after a well-made 68 runs off 74 balls which included 6 boundaries and 2 sixes. Ben Stokes took arguably one of the best catches in World Cup history to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo. Though Amla returned to the crease to resume the innings, he fell for just 13 runs. Stokes took the final two wickets to wrap South African innings for just 207 runs thus securing a victory by 104 runs. Ben Stokes had a memorable day on the field with the bat and ball as he scored 89 runs, picked 2 wickets and plucked out an excellent catch.

Here are the best tweets from the game:

Advertisement
Tags:
ICC T20 World Cup England Cricket South Africa Cricket Ben Stokes Quinton de Kock
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Captaincy move that cost South Africa the game
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Hosts England register thumping 104-run win over South Africa in opener
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa - 3 Key Battles Which Could Decide The Outcome Of The Match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 challenges that South Africa face in their opening match against England
RELATED STORY
5 memorable last-ball wins in ICC World T20 history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Air of excitement before the opening fixture between South Africa and England
RELATED STORY
ODI Stats: England vs South Africa
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us