World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan provides an update on Jos Buttler's injury

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
184   //    08 Jun 2019, 23:50 IST

Jos Buttler suffered a hip injury in the first innings of England's game against Bangladesh
Jos Buttler suffered a hip injury in the first innings of England's game against Bangladesh

What's the story?

England captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that it was a precautionary measure to not send Jos Buttler to the field in England's defence of a mammoth 387-run target against Bangladesh. Buttler suffered a hip injury in the first innings of the game when he tried to hit Bangladesh bowler Mosaddek Hossain for a six.

In case you didn't know...

After an unlikely loss to Pakistan in their second game of the World Cup, England was expected to come out hard against Bangladesh.

Put in to bat first, the Englishmen posted an imposing target of 387 runs for Bangladesh to chase. It was a fine effort from the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler, which helped England win the game convincingly.

However, it was the absence of Jos Buttler behind the stumps in the 2nd innings of the game which triggered a lot of discussions about in-form batsman's injury.

The heart of the matter

Jos Buttler suffered an injury in the 38th over of the game when he tried to hit a six off Mosaddek Hossain. After sensing discomfort, Buttler called out for the physio but the Englishman continued his innings. However, it was visible that he was suffering from pain and he did not take the field in the 2nd innings.

English captain Eoin Morgan revealed that Jos Buttler was not given the gloves as a precautionary measure and he is likely to be fine. However, he said that Buttler's hip injury will be monitored over the next 48 hours.

What's next?

England will next take on West Indies on June 14 at Southampton. It will be an important game for both sides and Jos Buttler will be crucial to England's chances in the game.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket England Cricket Eoin Morgan Jos Buttler
