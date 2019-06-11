×
World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy 11 for Round 4

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
221   //    11 Jun 2019, 07:36 IST

David Warner is a must-have for this round.
David Warner is a must-have for this round.

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is heating up with the points table slowly starting to gain. Round 4 of the official ICC Fantasy Game for this World Cup beckons and it's easily the most important one as this round has six fixtures, one more than the usual with two teams playing twice in the space of five days.

This round begins with the fixture between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on June 11th.

Yet, with only five free transfers to play with, the right choices have to be made in order to get the maximum number of points and with the deadline getting nearer, ensure that players from Australia and Sri Lanka are given preference.

On that note, let's take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 3.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on June 11th.

Note: Australia and Sri Lanka play twice.

The suggested team for Round 3: Kusal Perera, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Hafeez, Jason Holder, Shakib Al Hasan, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Imran Tahir

With only five free transfers available ahead of this round, it's imperative that we get the maximum out of them and ship in a maximum number of players from either Australia or Sri Lanka. With the team already set up well for this round, let's take a look at the players to be retained ahead of this round.

Kusal Perera will be raring to go after rain played spoilsport in his side's fixture against rivals Pakistan. The keeper-batsman is known for his aggression up top and can do a good job with both bat and gloves with two fixtures in hand.

Steve Smith has played really well in the last couple of games and could continue to do so in the following games. A consistent and responsible batsman, he's an easy choice to opt for and a prime captaincy candidate.

KL Rahul has showed that he is feeling pretty comfortable at the No.4 spot and he is due some runs. With the Kiwis up next at Trent Bridge, he can do really well and is a bargain at his price.

Joe Root has been a solid batsmen in the England setup and after failing to score in the previous game, he will be itching to go big against the West Indies, who the hosts face next and is a great option to have in the team.

Jason Holder, the West Indies skipper, is always in among the wickets and is a pretty solid option with the bat. With a tough assignment against England up next, he can be expected to bring his A-Game and makes for a solid pick in the team.

Shakib Al Hasan has had a tremendous start to the tournament and his batting position at No.3 and his efforts with the ball easily make him the most potent all-rounder for scoring points. There seems to be no reason to drop him.

Adam Zampa is a bit of a gamble considering his poor outing against India. But the move has a huge chance of paying off due to his high wicket-taking efficiency and the dual fixtures.

Imran Tahir is a natural wicket-taker and is likely to continue on his spree against Afghanistan. The 40-year old has been in great form in ODI cricket and with his team's chances on the line in every match, he's one to keep.

Changes:

1. Trent Boult (out) - Pat Cummins (in)

2. Virat Kohli (out) - David Warner (in)

3. Mohammad Hafeez (out) - Glenn Maxwell (in)

Pat Cummins has looked dangerous with the ball and has a knack of picking up early wickets. He can trouble the opposition with the seam movement early on and with Pakistan and Sri Lanka up next, he's a brilliant option.

David Warner has made a resounding comeback to international cricket and will want to play a cracker of a knock against the Asians after his slow knock pegged Australia back against India.

Glenn Maxwell might not be the perfect all-rounder but he's one who can pick up a couple of wickets bowling part-time off-spin and score a hundred in the same game. With Sri Lanka and Pakistan up next, Maxwell can make most of his starts and get a big score to his name.

The final team for Round 4 is:

1. Kusal Perera - 8.5 Credits

2. Steve Smith - 10 Credits

3. David Warner- 10.5 Credits

4. Joe Root - 10 Credits

5. KL Rahul - 8.5 Credits

6. Glenn Maxwell - 9 Credits

7. Jason Holder - 8.5 Credits

8. Shakib Al Hasan - 9 Credits

9. Pat Cummins- 9 Credits

10. Adam Zampa- 8 Credits

11. Imran Tahir - 9 Credits

Round 4 gives us a pretty easy captaincy decision to make as the Aussies and the Lankans, with have two fixtures, should be given the captain's and vice-captain's armbands. Steve Smith and David Warner are the obvious picks while Glenn Maxwell and Kusal Perera are apt for vice-captains.

Captain: Steve Smith/David Warner

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell/Kusal Perera

This will be the preferential order for Free Hits.

1) Star Skipper - AUS vs PAK

2) Bowling Machine - AUS vs SL

3) Super Striker - BAN vs SL


