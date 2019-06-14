World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can take most wickets in the tournament

Bumrah and Chahal have been amongst the wickets for Team India

Before the start of the tournament, there was a fear that the batsmen will steal all the limelight and the bowlers will be there to just make the numbers, like they have in the last few years. Pitches in England in particular have proved to be batting paradises as we have witnessed a lot of high-scoring matches in the last 3-4 years.

But the bowlers have made a comeback of sorts and have proved their mettle in World Cup 2019. Even though there haven't been low-scoring matches in the tournament so far, there have been occasions where the target of 250 has proved to be difficult for the chasing side. The bowlers have made a big statement proving that they still have a huge say in ODI cricket.

There have been some impressive performances by the bowlers, especially the fast bowlers. The bowlers are expected to play an even a bigger role in the second half of tournament. The race to become the highest wicket-taker of World Cup 2019 has already tightened up. Here are 5 bowlers who can end up as the highest wicket-takers of the tournament.

#5 Pat Cummins

Even though Mitchell Starc is the most talked about fast bowler in the Australian team, Pat Cummins has taken huge strides in ODI cricket in the last couple of years. Cummins has emerged as the leader of the Australian bowling-attack in the absence of Starc in ODIs.

His disciplined bowling and consistency has earned him high accolades. Cummins, who has had his troubles with injuries in the initial part of his career, has already picked up 9 wickets in the tournament and is second in the list of highest wicket-takers. He is a strong contender to finish as the highest wicket-taker.

