×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Guptill, Munro and Kiwi pacers star in drubbing of Sri Lanka 

rehaan díaz
ANALYST
Feature
23   //    01 Jun 2019, 21:38 IST


June 1, 2019

Cardiff | New Zealand won by 10 wickets

Pace has intimidated the batsmen in all the 3 matches of the World Cup. South Africa folded, Pakistan crumbled, and the Sri Lankans were rolled over for just 136 by the accurate barrage of purposeful deliveries. Perhaps a Twenty20 hangover lingers over the teams, which needs to be quickly dealt with.

Sri Lanka was expected to struggle against New Zealand after being blanked by them 3-0 at home earlier in 2019, but a better fight would have held them in good stead. It was only their captain and opener Dimuth Karunaratne who showed up for the game, carrying his bat to become the 2nd player in World Cup history to do so in a completed World Cup innings after Ridley Jacobs (49*) when West Indies collapsed to 110 in 1999 versus Australia.

On a Kiwi-green pitch at Sophia Gardens, New Zealand had the bowlers with the skill to make the ball talk, and Sri Lankans didn't have the answers to the questions posed, reducing to a sorry 60/6 in the 16th over. A heavy defeat such as this one damages the net run rate almost irreparably, especially for countries who are trying to sneak into the semi-finals. Sri Lanka will need a few comprehensive wins to wipe out the deficit from this Cardiff fiasco.

New Zealand's openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro breezed past the 136 at the rate of knots each warming up for further challenges with fifties. There was not much to learn about the New Zealanders from this game, except for what is already well known. They are a good, clinical, all-round team who are in the mix for a top-4 slot and it can be safely said that this was a confidence-building win for the 2015 finalists.


Brief Scores

Toss: New Zealand elected to field

Sri Lanka 136 all out (29.2 overs)

Advertisement

Dimuth Karunaratne 52*(84), Kusal Perera 29 (24)

Lockie Ferguson 3/22, Matt Henry 3/29

New Zealand 137/0 (16.1 overs)

Martin Guptill 73* (51), Colin Munro 58*(47)

Suranga Lakmal 0/24

New Zealand won by 10 wickets | Player of the Match: Matt Henry

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket New Zealand Cricket Matt Henry Dimuth Karunaratne
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand hammer Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Player of the match: Matt Henry destroys Sri Lanka's top-order to set up easy Kiwi win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka in yet another one-sided contest: World Cup 2019, NZ vs SL
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3- Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why New Zealand are clear favorites against Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 3, NZ vs SL - New Zealand's Probable Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
NZ vs SL Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Match 3,
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Today
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 50/0 (8.5 ov)
LIVE
Australia need 158 runs to won from 41.1 overs
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us