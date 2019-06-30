×
World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla is not ready to retire yet

CricWiz
ANALYST
News
47   //    30 Jun 2019, 15:11 IST

Amla walks back after being hit on the helmet
Amla walks back after being hit on the helmet

What's the story? 

Hashim Amla's recent slump in form and failures in the ongoing World Cup 2019 have given rise to speculations of his retirement. However, he has come out and said that he is still feeling fit and that he'd like to continue playing.

In case you didn't know...

Hashim Amla is one of the greatest batsmen South Africa has ever produced. Amla has a terrific record across all formats and has been the backbone of South Africa's batting for years.

However, South Africa's disastrous World Cup campaign has prompted questions over Amla's place in the team. Despite being out of South Africa's ODI side for quite some time, Amla was included in the final 15 for the World Cup - and unfortunately for him that decision hasn't work out too well.

Before the game against Sri Lanka, where he scored an unbeaten 80, Amla had scored just 123 runs in 6 games. His strike-rate hasn't been great either.

The heart of the matter 

Amidst questions over his place in the team, Amla seems to have the backing of Faf du Plessis.

The South African captain urged the fans to leave the decision regarding his retirement on Amla himself. Du Plessis also said that the veteran is keen on continuing.

"He said he wants to keep going, so, you know, I think you leave it to a great player to make that decision himself," Du Plessis said.

When Amla was queried about his retirement plans he said, "I don't know. Another World Cup is four years away. It's a long time. Once this World Cup is done, (I'll) get home and chill with the family… and yeah. I'm feeling really good, fit."

On being asked whether he wants to carry on, he replied, "If selected."

What's next?

South Africa have got one game to play before they head back home. The selectors will have to take a call on whether they want to blood fresh faces or persist with experienced players like Amla.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Hashim Amla Faf du Plessis
